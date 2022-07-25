Jennifer Lopez Announces Expansion into Body Care Category

JLo Beauty Launches JLo Body™ with Booty-Focused Formula

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLo Beauty, a high-performance line of skincare rooted in seriously sexy science and founded by world-renowned entertainer Jennifer Lopez, announces its first category expansion with the highly anticipated launch of body care. Introducing JLo Body, a clinically backed line of high-performance skincare for the body that delivers visible results and limitless confidence.

"For me, it's all about feeling confident in your skin, no matter what," says Lopez, "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs. It's all the power and science behind JLo Beauty… now for body."

Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm is the first clinically tested formula to launch under the JLo Body franchise as requested by JLo Beauty's ageless consumers who were looking to upgrade their bodycare with new textures and active ingredients that deliver powerful results. Inspired by the most iconic booty, JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm is proven to firm skin's appearance, help improve skin elasticity, and fade the appearance of stretch marks in targeted areas like the booty, hips and thighs with a blend of powerful active ingredients like invigorating Guarana Seed Extract and Pink Pepperslim.

To cement the brand's seriously sexy science positioning, every JLo Beauty product is clinically tested to ensure visible, transformative results. Based on a clinical study, 100% of participants demonstrated a measured increase in hydration immediately after application*; 71% of participants demonstrated a measured increase in skin texture/smoothness after 4 weeks*; and 74% of participants demonstrated a measured improvement in skin elasticity after 8 weeks.* JLo Beauty also prioritizes Confidence Claims, with 76% of users experiencing restored confidence after 8 weeks of use**.

On July 24th – Jennifer's birthday – the superstar gave new meaning to the "birthday suit" by baring it all to mark the launch of JLo Body as part of an omnichannel marketing campaign. The launch campaign includes bi-coastal billboards, print ads, e-mail, SMS, exclusive social content, LIVE moments with Jennifer, influencer campaigns, activations with exclusive retailer Sephora, and partnerships with select JLo superfans – all in an effort to celebrate the brand founder's mantra: Beauty has no expiration date.

JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm ($65) is available now on www.jlobeauty.com.

*Based on a clinical study of 34 women, ranging from 27 to 63

**User perception results as part of an 8-week clinical study of 29 women

About JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez launched JLo Beauty in January 2021 to bring her iconic "JLo Glow" to her community. The company expanded to include Lifestyle in 2022. Rooted in "seriously sexy science," JLo Beauty & Lifestyle continues to strive to make self-care simpler with potent, high performance, bio-active products that deliver transformative results for an inner and outer glow – at any age. www.jlobeauty.com @jlobeauty

