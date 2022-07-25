HERITAGE FINANCIAL OPENS OFFICE IN ROCKLAND, MA

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services, an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Rockland, MA.

Heritage Financial Services (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Financial Services) (PRNewswire)

With existing offices in Westwood, MA and Woburn, MA, the Rockland office is the firm's third location in and around the Greater Boston area.

"Over the past few years Heritage Financial has experienced record growth in number of clients, assets under management, and employees. This expansion of our footprint is a logical next step for the future growth of the firm," said Chuck Bean, CEO. "We've been looking to expand our physical presence to neighborhoods south of the city of Boston for some time now and are thrilled the time has finally come. We look forward to servicing our clients and meeting with prospective clients in and around the south shore of Boston from our new office space."

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with over $2 billion in assets under management. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

HFSMedia@heritagefinancial.net

Phone: 781-619-1349

www.heritagefinancial.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heritage Financial Services