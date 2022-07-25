Golden Hippo Wins Two Comparably Awards for Best Company Leadership and Career Growth

The direct-to-consumer marketer of over 20 health, beauty, and pet care brands continues to grow in employee satisfaction with leadership and opportunities for career growth

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Hippo—the leading direct-to-consumer creator and marketer of over 20 brands, including health, beauty, and pet care—celebrates two new 2022 Comparably awards. These awards are based on anonymous reviews from current Golden Hippo employees on Comparably.com, a site monitoring company cultures and market compensations, over a 12-month period. Awards include "Best Company: Leadership" and "Best Company: Career Growth."

Celebrating these new awards at their headquarters in Woodland Hills, California,Employee Engagement Manager, Tannum Sullivan, highlighted that

"Golden Hippo employees are strong, smart, solution-oriented problem solvers who take ownership of their careers." She added "From our mentors to our individual contributors, to our managers, to our directors, and our executives... Our leaders and employees are what make Golden Hippo an inclusive place of learning and growing."

Golden Hippo has been recognized for its outstanding work culture with 35 awards in less than 5 years. Over the years, Comparably awards include the following: Best Company Culture, Best Company: Perks & Benefits, Best Company for Women, Best Work-Life Balance, and more. These awards are a testament to the unique and supportive culture that Golden Hippo has created and fostered in recent years.

Golden Hippo Employee Reviews

"Golden Hippo is truly a unique workplace; we are all encouraged to be leaders here, regardless of title and position, and this creates a culture that inevitably creates space for employees to learn, grow and thrive in their careers."

- Katya, Sr. Director of Talent Acquisition

"The possibilities for what you can create- the kind of career you'd like to forge- at Golden Hippo feel limitless. I've worked at Television Networks and Fortune 500 companies in Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, and in terms of both the financial benefits available for performance, as well the opportunities to imagine and implement new ways of creating video and value - I've found no other workplace comparable."

- Jennifer, Executive Producer

Golden Hippo employees are a results-driven, goal-oriented team that excels at problem-solving, testing new methods and consistently striving for new benchmarks.

Golden Hippo's award-winning culture and benefits are designed to create and foster an inclusive and innovative team. Golden Hippo offers employer-paid benefits, flexible work arrangements for most positions, an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, a generous matching 401k, results-based pay increases, learning and development opportunities, a state-of-the-art onsite gym, yoga and meditation classes, and much more.

About Golden Hippo

Golden Hippo is a vertically-integrated, direct-to-consumer marketer of over 20 health, beauty, and pet care brands. Winner of Built In's "Best Places to Work" award, Golden Hippo has over 1,000 employees who are improving the health and happiness of millions of customers all while generating close to $1 billion of revenue annually. For more about Golden Hippo, visit www.goldenhippo.com and @GoldenHippo on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

