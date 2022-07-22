OOFOS AND BAUER TEAM UP FOR FOOTWEAR COLLABORATION

The partnership kicks off with the launch of the NEXT GAME Slide Collection

BRAINTREE, Mass. and EXETER, N.H., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OOFOS, the global leader in Active Recovery footwear, and Bauer Hockey, the world's number one hockey brand, today launched an innovative product collaboration that enhances hockey athlete recovery using advanced footwear technologies. OOFOS and Bauer have teamed-up to launch a collection of NEXT GAME sandals that allow hockey athletes to start the recovery process the minute they step off the ice.

The Bauer-OOFOS NEXT GAME slide collection features the Sport Flex slide in white and black and the Sport slide which is featured in black with a gold accent. *Based on a 2018 University of Virginia School of Medicine Speed Clinic. (PRNewswire)

Skating applies pressure on ankles and joints in and near a player's foot, making recovery after ice time and during the off-season extremely important. The NEXT GAME slides feature OOFOS' OOfoam™ technology and patented arch support to absorb impact, reduce stress on the body and enable more natural movement. Combined, these innovative technologies help athletes recover more quickly and help prepare them for their NEXT GAME.

"As the leader in Active Recovery footwear, OOFOS is dedicated to maximizing athlete performance," says Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. "There is no better feeling than pulling off skates after a tough game or training session and stepping into a pair of OOFOS. We share Bauer's commitment to player performance and are thrilled to work together to help boost recovery between skating sessions and make it easier for hockey players to perform at their best, day after day."

"Bauer and OOFOS are both hyper-focused on the performance of the athlete. Recovery is integral to performance, and it's a growing focus for athletes at all levels of the game," said Brad James, Senior Director of Strategy at Bauer. "Hockey players wear skates nearly all year, and when summer hits, athletes often switch to footwear that offers little to no support. Our NEXT GAME slides provide the opportunity for Active Recovery and support so that athletes maintain their strength between seasons and optimize performance between training and games during the season."

Perfect for sliding on and off between games or training sessions, the NEXT GAME slide collection by Bauer features OOFOS proprietary OOfoam ™ technology, which absorbs impact on a player's foot, ankle and body. Combined with a patented footbed design, OOFOS cradle the heel and arches for the optimal combination of soft and stable support. OOfoam™ technology is proven to absorb 37% more impact than traditional foam materials, reducing load and stress on joints, ankles and feet, so you can recover faster*. The full line of OOFOS has received the APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) Seal of Acceptance.

The Bauer-OOFOS NEXT GAME collection of slides will be available starting July 22, 2022, at OOFOS.com, Bauer.com and select hockey specialty stores in the US, Canada and internationally.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com.

About Bauer

Bauer Hockey is the world's most recognize designer, marketer and manufacturer of hockey equipment and is the No. 1 brand in hockey. Founded in Kitchener, Ontario, in 1927, Bauer Hockey developed the first skate with a blade attached to a boot, forever changing the game. Since then, Bauer Hockey has continued to develop the most south-after products in the industry, including the widely successful SUPREME®, VAPOR® and NEXUS® lines of products. For more information, visit www.bauer.com.

