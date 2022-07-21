Nosotros Tequila Releases Madera Collection - Unique Tequilas

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal announces the release of Nosotros Madera, the first member of the brand's Madera Collection, which will feature Añejo tequilas aged in unique ways. Our path to Madera began with a simple but thrilling idea. And as with everything we have done so far, we knew that our signature blend of patience, meaningful relationships, and a tolerance for risk could help get us there.

The Nosotros Madera Collection is an ultra-premium line of unique expressions of our tequila. Drawing on the signature Nosotros tequila blend of highland and lowland agave, Madera is aged in white oak barrels for 21 months, creating a sipping experience that features a dried fruit and light butterscotch nose with a balanced cinnamon-toffee finish. Each bottle of Madera includes the unique batch number and is presented in an engraved box, perfect for adding to a true aficionado's shelf.

With an ABV of 40%, Nosotros Madera retails for $140 USD (750 ml) and can be found in California retail stores such as Bristol Farms and select Alberstons, Vons, and Pavilions locations immediately, with more retail partners to come soon. Nosotros Madera can also be purchased on the Nosotros website with shipping to multiple states across the country.

"Nosotros Madera is the celebration of an era. As time is not promised, it is important to celebrate that which comes with age," says Michael Arbanas, Co-Founder. "This tequila carries complexities that only the finest tequila can provide. Our Madera highlights the expertise of our distillers and provides a unique and premium tequila that will appeal to refined palates and bottle collections," continues Founder and CEO, Carlos Soto.

Guided by the revolutionary hands of Maestra Tequillera Citlali Ovalde, one of the first and only female Master Distillers in Jalisco, we began to make choices that, though subtle in present tense, would prove significant with the passing of time. This first rendition of the Madera Collection features a blend of two sizes of barrels, pipones and 200-liter.

Nosotros will be hosting a premium and intimate dinner for press, friends of the brand, and trade representatives, to introduce Madera and tell the brand's story in Manhattan Beach, California.

Nosotros plans to release another offering from the Madera collection later this year.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), Tesla Tequila, and now their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. For more information, please visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

