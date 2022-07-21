Miami Beach Naturally Inspires Artists, Designers and Creators

Serving as a world-famous muse, Miami Beach continues to push the artistic envelope

through a variety of expression mediums

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach's history and connection to art, design and fashion is a storied one. Famously, world-renowned, Italian designer Giovanni Versace called South Beach home and his love for the destination, vibrancy of the culture and natural inspiration found in the surroundings were evident in his still-iconic fashionwear. Today, Miami Beach continues to serve up creative motivation, most recently during SWIM Week Miami 2022. This year's shows were a display of colorful culture, cutting edge design and a fusion of designs paying homage to the past while paving the way for the future of swimwear. Travelers looking for a creative spark during their travels can explore the many facets of Miami Beach that keep artists of all mediums coming back for more – from visiting local studios and creators to attending marquee events like Art Basel.

"Miami Beach is synonymous with art and design. Throughout the years, those with a creative appetite have spent extended time in the destination, fueling up on the natural beauty and embracing Miami Beach as a creative muse," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Visitors and locals will find inspiration and access to experiences, exhibitions and storefronts that bring the essence of Miami Beach to life. Travelers will leave with a renewed sense of creativity and inspiration that will leave an everlasting impression."

One of the best ways to discover the local artist scene is a visit to Oolite Arts, one of Miami's largest support organizations for visual artists. Currently located on Lincoln Road, guests are invited to stop in and meet the resident artists and visiting talent, including the area's youth. Three marquee exhibitions will be available for viewing now through the end of the year including "At the Edge," "Lean-To," and "Unfolding the Space Between: Jennifer Printz." Looking for a bit of history and a stellar menu? Visit The Villa Casuarina, formerly known as the Versace Mansion. Tours are available and an exquisite dining experience at Gianni's allows the opportunity to dine poolside amongst the intricate and colorful outdoor terrace.

Spend an afternoon exploring the many shopping pockets including Lincoln Road and Sunset Harbor or take a short drive from Miami Beach to Coral Gables and visit Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi's storefront. As the only location in North America, shoppers can expect to find bold accessories and artisanal handbags perfect for a day or night out. Pieces are approachable, starting just under $100. Visitors can also browse her specialty creations and order online from the comfort of their beach chair. Of course, if travelers find themselves in Miami Beach in early December, no experience is complete without exploring an event or two during Art Basel. This year, choose from a variety of pop-up shows, conversations and immersions. Insider tip, a number of hotels, including Faena, The Sagamore and W South Beach feature artist collections and host premiere events exclusive to hotel guests.

"We hope our guests find inspiration from the collection of artists and designers that continuously use Miami Beach as a beacon for ongoing creativity." adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Travelers will find experiences, exhibitions and boutiques aplenty, providing opportunities for them to not only visit marquee locations or events while in town, but to also discover keepsakes that will remind them of their time with us well after the vacation is over."

