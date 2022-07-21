Disney Cruise Line Offers Holiday Fun for Families with New Fall Itineraries in 2023

Halloween and holiday vacations with Disney Cruise Line include fleet's first departures from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line will offer enchanting fall vacations that take families coast-to-coast in 2023, including special sailings with spook-tacular surprises, holiday cheer and the fleet's first-ever departures from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With cruises from Florida, California and New York, adults and children alike will discover the wonder of the holidays aboard Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises.

"We are excited to provide families with experiences that create lasting memories," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. "With offerings for the entire family, specially curated activities for both Halloween and the holidays and a brand-new home port in South Florida, our guests will have more ways than ever to experience the magic of Disney at sea."

Halloween on the High Seas cruises will return from mid-September through October 2023. Aboard these not-so-spooky sailings, guests will eat, drink and be scary with their favorite characters dressed in Halloween costumes, celebrate the season at Mickey's Mouse-querade party, enjoy trick-or-treating at sea and more.

From early November through December, Disney Cruise Line ships will be extra merry and bright during Very Merrytime Cruises that celebrate the spirit of the holiday season. On these sailings, Disney magic will take on a whole new meaning with characters dressed in festive garb from head to (mistle)toe, a special tree-lighting ceremony, holiday décor, and special guests – Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Bookings open to the public on July 28, 2022. More details can be found on disneycruise.com.

New Adventures Aboard the Disney Dream

The Disney Dream has new destinations on the horizon for the fall of 2023.

Following its inaugural season in Europe, the Disney Dream will set sail from New York City for the first time. Families will enjoy four-, five- and six-night sailings from the Big Apple to Bermuda, where they will explore the island's renowned pink-sand beaches, world-class shopping, aquatic adventures and distinctive blend of British and Caribbean culture. Plus, a special four-night voyage on the Disney Dream will transport guests to the charming Canadian seaport city of Saint John.

Starting Nov. 20, 2023, Disney Cruise Line will find a new South Florida home in Port Everglades, offering four- and five-night cruises aboard the Disney Dream to tropical locales in the western Caribbean and Bahamas. Families will enjoy stops in places like Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Nassau from Disney Cruise Line's second year-round home port, along with visits to Castaway Cay, Disney's private island oasis.

Mexican Riviera Adventures from California

Beginning in mid-October 2023, the Disney Magic will find its home on the West Coast, setting sail from San Diego for voyages ranging from two to seven nights to Baja and the Mexican Riviera. Guests will experience the sparkling waters and beautiful landscapes of Santa Catalina Island, Calif., Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. An exclusive seven-night Mexican Riviera sailing will feature the breathtaking ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, which are perfect for recreational water activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving.

Tropical Vacations from Port Canaveral, Florida

In the fall of 2023, the Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will continue sailing from Port Canaveral to tropical destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean.

The Disney Wish will sail three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas, including visits to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

The Disney Fantasy will offer families even more time to experience Disney Cruise Line's world-class dining, Broadway-style shows and spaces designed for the entire family during seven-night cruises to stunning destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

