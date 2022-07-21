Cisco Equips Service Provider Partners with New Managed Services Offering for Webex

News Summary:

Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) enables partners to deliver managed services to meet the needs of small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) through co-branded offers

Single contract with Service Provider partners enables them to extend Webex voice, video and collaboration technology, and provides support and resources to add value to SMB customer offerings

This Wholesale business model features multiple packages that harness the capabilities of the Webex Suite

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has launched a new Webex Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) for Service Provider partners to address the evolving needs of SMBs. The new sales model includes a single commercial agreement with each partner and a self-service platform for Service Providers to deliver managed services for Webex, as well as the agility, scalability and flexibility to create their own co-branded offers.

Cisco Wholesale for Webex

The Wholesale partner program features consumption-based billing with fixed, predictable per-user/per-month package pricing and equips Service Providers with several invoicing options. The partner onboarding experience includes dedicated Cisco experts, paired with comprehensive online training and a robust set of migration and marketing toolkits to drive market demand and serve SMB customers.

"When Service Providers more fully own the customer journey, it increases control of the solution design, provisioning, billing, and support. This translates into improved customer experiences and greater market velocity. This new wholesale model will do just that for Cisco and its partners," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "This approach also enables providers to offer SMBs a more complete solution by integrating telco services, such as connectivity, security and mobility, with Cisco's Webex cloud collaboration services suite and Cisco devices."

This new wholesale solution makes it easy for Service Providers to leverage their brand with a co-branded offer, build on their market position, and innovate with their own services. APIs and Partner Portal features deliver a simple management experience. And by using a monthly consumption model, they can deliver low friction transactions ideally suited for SMBs. Additionally, Cisco's Success Planning process includes a fully managed onboarding process for Service Provider partners, from pre-work through to production. A parallel go-to-market process accelerates customer acquisition and migration activities with marketing content, sales enablement, adoption assets, support training and launch campaigns.

Nexgen Australia, an Australia-based wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit Technology Solutions ASX ST1, is among the first Service Provider partners to sign-up for the Wholesale for Webex. Cisco is also in active trials of Wholesale for Webex with several Tier 1 global service providers.

"We wanted to bring our customers the benefits of advanced enterprise collaboration tools without the IT complexity and cost that it usually means. When searching for a cloud-based UCaaS solution, Webex was the obvious choice," said James Harb, Director, Nexgen. "We are an all-digital shop running high-velocity, high-volume transactions. Offering Webex through Cisco's new Wholesale route-to-market means we can continue to lead the way helping Australian businesses achieve more through the latest technology."

"By tapping into the brand power of respected Service Providers and combining it with our inclusive Webex technology, rapid innovation, and complete collaboration portfolio, we are creating winning partnerships that address the communication needs of small and medium-sized businesses and help them thrive in a hybrid work world," said Jeetu Patel, Cisco EVP and GM, Security & Collaboration.

Initial managed services packages for Webex that are available through the Wholesale RTM include:

Webex Calling: Enterprise-grade calling and advanced collaboration with features for 1:1 and group messaging, file-sharing, and secure basic video conferencing for up to 100 users, for a complete PBX replacement, including multi-device support, visual voicemail, intelligent call routing and more.

Common Area Calling: Calling built for shared use and common area locations and phones.

Webex Meetings: A premium meeting and messaging experience with meetings allowing up to 1000 users. Also includes AI-driven intelligence with Webex Assistant, Slido, remote desktop control, moderator controls and more.

Webex Suite: Encompasses all the above with premium calling, messaging and meetings, plus advanced features that are engaging and inclusive.

Managed services for Webex is the first offer available through the Cisco Wholesale Partner Program. More Cisco devices and other Cisco cloud services for the SMB market will be launched this year.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Cisco Webex

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

