BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $44.7 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $80.6 million, or $2.42 per share, compared to $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, for the first half of 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $86.9 million from $82.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Rising short term interest rates contributed to the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.05% and 3.32% a year ago. The margin for the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by higher PPP fees, which were $11.9 million compared to $400,000 for the current quarter.

For the second quarter of 2022 the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $501,000 compared to a net benefit from reversal of provisions of $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Provisions for credit losses have stabilized in 2022 after the economic downturn and recovery from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $42.6 million down from $44.6 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income in 2022 was attributable to a purchase gain of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was relatively flat at $73.7 million but included a gain of $3.1 million from the sale of the Company's prior headquarters that was carried in other real estate owned, as well as a write down of an equity investment of $1.5 million.

The Company's effective tax rate was 19.1% compared to 23.4% for the second quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate was driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter that produced higher tax deductions for compensation, and a lower state income tax rate.

At June 30, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.5 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.1 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion from December 31, 2021. The balance sheet growth was driven by the return of customer deposits from off-balance sheet sweep accounts, continued deposit growth and the acquisition of Worthington National Bank. Loans totaled $6.6 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during the first two quarters of 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP, was $247 million, or 4%. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $14 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans continued to decline, totaling $13.7 million, which represented 0.21% of total loans at June 30, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.31% at June 30, 2022 down from 1.36% at the end of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company performed well in the second quarter with meaningful core margin expansion as a result of the 150 basis points of increase in the fed funds rate since tightening began in March. All eyes continue to be on the Fed and to what degree its policy will be successful in bringing inflation under control without sending the economy into recession. Regardless of the ultimate outcome, the Company is well positioned with a strong capital base, a credit culture that has outperformed through various cycles, and an Oklahoma/DFW footprint positioned for long-term, sustainable growth."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




2022


2022


2021


2021


2021



2nd Qtr  


1st Qtr  


4th Qtr  


3rd Qtr  


2nd Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  











 Net interest income  


$                    86,867


$                    75,507


$                    75,898


$                    80,190


$                    82,363

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  


501


2,936


(224)


1,483


(9,949)

 Non-interest income:











Trust revenue


3,949


3,506


3,336


3,210


3,264

Service charges on deposits


21,618


21,375


22,095


21,706


20,524

Securities transactions


-


(3,915)


630


150


172

Income from sales of loans


1,256


1,666


1,545


1,594


2,133

Insurance commissions


5,302


7,427


6,075


6,666


5,015

Cash management


4,447


3,131


3,115


3,127


3,068

Other


6,026


10,460


8,897


3,333


10,442

Total noninterest income  


42,598


43,650


45,693


39,786


44,618












 Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


45,284


43,932


42,887


42,267


41,992

Occupancy expense, net


4,734


4,403


4,521


5,086


4,528

Depreciation


4,647


4,775


4,708


4,207


4,133

Amortization of intangible assets


857


831


759


755


809

Data processing services


1,975


1,805


1,663


1,734


1,660

Net (income) expense from other real estate owned


(510)


1,794


2,412


1,810


3,357

Marketing and business promotion


1,591


2,073


2,080


1,796


1,648

Deposit insurance


1,196


1,128


968


846


766

Other


13,943


11,771


16,783


11,713


15,130

   Total noninterest expense  


73,717


72,512


76,781


70,214


74,023

 Income before income taxes  


55,247


43,709


45,034


48,279


62,907

 Income tax expense  


10,540


7,794


6,866


9,529


14,715

 Net income  


$                    44,707


$                    35,915


$                    38,168


$                    38,750


$                    48,192

 Per Common Share Data:  











 Net income-basic  


$                        1.36


$                        1.10


$                        1.17


$                        1.18


$                        1.47

 Net income-diluted  


1.34


1.08


1.15


1.16


1.45

 Cash dividends declared


0.36


0.36


0.36


0.36


0.34

 Common shares outstanding  


32,781,198


32,725,587


32,603,118


32,572,217


32,784,513

 Average common shares outstanding - 











   Basic 


32,749,752


32,666,916


32,585,784


32,744,104


32,779,227

   Diluted 


33,418,482


33,315,333


33,180,680


33,267,955


33,405,923

 Performance Ratios:  











 Return on average assets


1.42 %


1.22 %


1.33 %


1.37 %


1.79 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


15.14


12.33


13.02


13.42


17.42

 Net interest margin  


3.05


2.78


2.87


3.09


3.32

 Efficiency ratio  


56.94


60.85


63.15


58.52


58.29

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Six months ended

June 30,



2022


2021

 Condensed Income Statements:  





 Net interest income  


$                  162,374


$                  159,569

 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  


3,437


(9,949)

 Non-interest income:





Trust revenue


7,455


6,366

Service charges on deposits


42,993


39,624

Securities transactions


(3,915)


267

Income from sales of loans


2,922


4,143

Insurance commissions


12,729


11,004

Cash management


7,578


6,071

Other


16,486


17,078

Total noninterest income  


86,248


84,553






 Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


89,216


81,569

Occupancy expense, net


9,137


8,876

Depreciation


9,422


8,010

Amortization of intangible assets


1,688


1,602

Data processing services


3,780


3,338

Net expense from other real estate owned


1,284


4,867

Marketing and business promotion


3,664


3,527

Deposit insurance


2,324


1,642

Other


25,714


25,555

Total noninterest expense  


146,229


138,986

 Income before income taxes  


98,956


115,085

 Income tax expense  


18,334


24,373

 Net income  


$                    80,622


$                    90,712

 Per Common Share Data:  





 Net income-basic  


$                        2.46


$                        2.77

 Net income-diluted  


2.42


2.72

 Cash dividends declared


0.72


0.68

 Common shares outstanding  


32,781,198


32,784,513

 Average common shares outstanding - 





   Basic 


32,708,563


32,768,102

   Diluted 


33,366,799


33,407,693

 Performance Ratios:  





 Return on average assets


1.32 %


1.74 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


13.74


16.67

 Net interest margin  


2.92


3.34

 Efficiency ratio  


58.82


56.93


BancFirst Corporation


Summary Financial Information


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
















2022


2022


2021


2021


2021




2nd Qtr


1st Qtr  


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


Balance Sheet Data:
























Total assets 


$ 12,530,073


$ 12,624,431


$   9,405,612


$ 11,302,771


$ 11,015,287


Interest-bearing deposits with banks


3,590,311


3,816,532


1,821,203


3,836,809


3,373,099


Debt securities 


1,205,894


1,211,668


534,500


529,484


563,771


Total loans 


6,620,643


6,504,477


6,194,218


6,037,886


6,207,262


Allowance for credit losses 


(86,935)


(87,239)


(83,936)


(86,463)


(83,963)


Deposits 


11,142,688


11,250,971


8,091,914


9,992,044


9,728,389


Stockholders' equity 


1,185,695


1,167,802


1,171,734


1,146,874


1,131,591


Book value per common share 


36.17


35.68


35.94


35.21


34.52


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 


29.90


29.51


30.80


30.04


29.35


Balance Sheet Ratios: 












Average loans to deposits 


58.66 %


59.72 %


60.16 %


61.56 %


65.36 %


Average earning assets to total assets 


90.89


91.92


92.13


92.13


92.01


Average stockholders' equity to average assets 


9.40


9.86


10.19


10.22


10.25


Asset Quality Data:












Past due loans


$          4,771


$          6,360


$          4,964


$          5,186


$          4,386


Nonaccrual loans (5)


13,712


17,453


20,892


26,607


29,802


Restructured loans


2,174


2,345


3,665


7,073


7,485


Total nonperforming and restructured loans


20,657


26,158


29,521


38,866


41,673


Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


39,209


39,729


39,553


39,060


40,183


Total nonperforming and restructured assets


59,866


65,887


69,074


77,926


81,856


Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.21 %


0.27 %


0.34 %


0.44 %


0.48 %


Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.21


0.27


0.34


0.46


0.51


Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans


0.31


0.40


0.48


0.64


0.67


Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.31


0.40


0.48


0.67


0.71


Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets


0.48


0.52


0.73


0.69


0.74


Allowance to total loans


1.31


1.34


1.36


1.43


1.35


Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


1.31


1.35


1.37


1.48


1.44


Allowance to nonaccrual loans


634.01


499.83


401.76


324.96


281.73


Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans


420.84


333.51


284.33


222.46


201.48


Net charge-offs to average loans


0.01


0.00


0.03


0.01


0.06














Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):




















Stockholders' equity 


$   1,185,695


$   1,167,802


$   1,171,734


$   1,146,874


$   1,131,591


Less goodwill


183,639


176,563


149,922


149,922


149,922


Less intangible assets, net


21,743


25,456


17,566


18,325


19,283


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$      980,313


$      965,783


$   1,004,246


$      978,627


$      962,386


Common shares outstanding


32,781,198


32,725,587


32,603,118


32,572,217


32,784,513


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 


$          29.90


$          29.51


$          30.80


$          30.04


$          29.35














(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.


(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 














Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
























Total loans


$   6,620,643


$   6,504,477


$   6,194,218


$   6,037,886


$   6,207,262


Less PPP loans


3,206


30,605


80,412


201,208


368,620


Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


$   6,617,437


$   6,473,872


$   6,113,806


$   5,836,678


$   5,838,642














Nonaccrual loans (5)


13,712


17,453


20,892


26,607


29,802


Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.21 %


0.27 %


0.34 %


0.46 %


0.51 %


Total nonperforming and restructured loans


20,657


26,158


29,521


38,866


41,673


Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.31 %


0.40 %


0.48 %


0.67 %


0.71 %


Allowance for credit losses


(86,935)


(87,239)


(83,936)


(86,463)


(83,963)


Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.31 %


1.35 %


1.37 %


1.48 %


1.44 %














(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.


(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 


(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.1 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30, 2022


June 30, 2022






Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS


Earning assets:














  Loans


$        6,566,437


$             78,836


4.82

%

$        6,463,687


$           151,902


4.74

%

  Debt securities – taxable


1,192,371


5,142


1.73


1,149,037


8,923


1.57


  Debt securities – tax exempt


3,682


28


3.08


4,225


62


2.95


  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS


3,686,883


7,605


0.83


3,618,260


9,363


0.52


     Total earning assets


11,449,373


91,611


3.21


11,235,209


170,250


3.06
















Nonearning assets:














  Cash and due from banks


291,470






280,304






  Interest receivable and other assets


943,850






864,988






  Allowance for credit losses


(87,434)






(86,337)






     Total nonearning assets


1,147,886






1,058,955






     Total assets


$      12,597,259






$      12,294,164




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:














  Transaction deposits 


$           977,424


$                  212


0.09

%

$           959,898


$                  403


0.08

%

  Savings deposits


4,328,065


2,733


0.25


4,249,720


3,874


0.18


  Time deposits


665,660


641


0.39


659,907


1,290


0.39


  Short-term borrowings


6,716


12


0.72


4,599


13


0.56


  Subordinated debt


86,006


1,031


4.81


85,999


2,061


4.83


     Total interest bearing liabilities


6,063,871


4,629


0.31


5,960,123


7,641


0.26
















Interest free funds:














  Noninterest bearing deposits


5,223,063






5,053,996






  Interest payable and other liabilities


126,279






97,146






  Stockholders' equity


1,184,046






1,182,899






     Total interest free  funds


6,533,388






6,334,041






     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$      12,597,259






$      12,294,164






Net interest income




$             86,982






$           162,609




Net interest spread






2.90

%





2.80

%

Effect of interest free funds






0.15

%





0.12

%

Net interest margin






3.05

%





2.92

%















