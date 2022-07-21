American Legion National Commander Extends Well Wishes to President Biden

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard issued the following statement regarding the announcement that President Biden tested positive for COVID-19:

"The American Legion extends its heartfelt prayers that President Biden will have a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. Our nation has made remarkable progress in combatting and defeating this horrific virus, though far too many people have been lost to the disease worldwide. We are fortunate to have access to life-saving vaccines and we are gratified that the White House described the president's symptoms as 'very mild.' The American Legion looks forward to having our nation's president back to good health."

