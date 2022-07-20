UBIX Labs Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX to Provide Advanced Analytics for Everyone

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBIX, the Advanced Analytics for Business company, today announced a partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership will add the next and maybe most significant technology innovation into and alongside TD Synnex's existing ERP, RPA and BI partnerships and resellers.

Our partnership with UBIX will accelerate the adoption of Advanced Analytics and AI by Organizations Worldwide.

"Through our new relationship with TD Synnex, more organizations can now exploit the power of AI for both large strategic initiatives as well as in their day-to-day operations," said John Burke, CEO of UBIX. "We see AI as the next frontier in the data landscape; and ERP, RPA and Business Intelligence vendors and customers alike are embracing this next chapter. We plan to be there to help companies leverage AI in a range of industries from financial services, healthcare, energy, to manufacturing and retail."

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Cheryl Neal, VP Vendor Acquisition.

"With UBIX added to our portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology and more importantly with their data. It is becoming increasingly clear that the next value opportunity for midmarket and enterprise organizations is the unification of ERP data with other enterprise data and external market data (e.g. commodity indices, weather, etc.), leveraging data science and AI to drive profitable growth. This partnership with UBIX will accelerate the adoption of advanced analytics and AI by partners and companies to drive timely, reliable foresight and intelligent action quickly and with minimal upfront spend resulting in exponential return on investment for our clients."

The combination of UBIX's advanced analytics and data science cloud platform with an organizations existing technology capability can help midmarket and enterprise organizations to quickly and affordably solve challenging analytics problems that are not possible without data science. UBIX solves problems in the areas of customer analytics, digital marketing, financial analytics, HR analytics, demand forecasting, procurement and more. UBIX helps companies cope with volatility, uncertainty, and risk more effectively.

About UBIX

UBIX is an Advanced Analytics company that enables organizations of all sizes to leverage existing ERP infrastructure, combine internal transactional data with external data (e.g., weather, commodity indices, etc.) to create new insights that drive intelligent action. With UBIX, business users and subject matter experts can quickly and affordably solve challenging analytics problems that are not possible without data science and AI. UBIX handles any number of use cases from the front office (marketing analytics and sales forecasting) to the back-office (accounts receivables analytics, demand planning, inventory control, production scheduling, capacity planning, logistics and more).

UBIX is privately funded and based in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit http://www.ubixlabs.com.

