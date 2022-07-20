TAL Education Group to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended May 31, 2022, before the market opens on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2f124a2b4d054342a99323e38a074715.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade primarily through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jackson Ding

Investor Relations

TAL Education Group

Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809

Email: ir@tal.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: TAL@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1-212-481-2050

Email: TAL@thepiacentegroup.com

