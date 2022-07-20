Pilot Company and Bridgestone Introduce Fleet Tire Monitoring and Service Network

Bridgestone Fleet Care advanced technologies paired with Pilot Company's nationwide network of travel centers will provide actionable tire intelligence for commercial fleets.

The initial trial program will install the Bridgestone tire pressure monitoring solution at 200 Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

The new network aligns with the "Efficiency," "Extension" and "Ease" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment and furthers Pilot Company's commitment to providing the trucking industry with innovative solutions that are designed to increase safety and efficiency for its customers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and Pilot Company today announced a collaboration on an advanced tire monitoring and service network for commercial fleets at select travel center locations. This collaboration leverages Bridgestone Fleet Care mobility solutions and Pilot Company's network of travel centers to provide more convenient, frequent, and actionable fleet tire intelligence. The initial trial phase will begin this summer with a rollout of the tire monitoring technology at 200 Pilot and Flying J locations.

Each router currently being installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J travel centers is linked to the Bridgestone tire pressure monitoring solution, IntelliTire, and transmits real-time tire data in two minutes or less from trucks and buses to fleet managers. IntelliTire combines durable hardware with a software application to allow fleet operators to proactively address specific tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, reducing downtime and improving driver safety. Fleets using this technology will have access to critical data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.

With this intelligence in hand, fleets can also utilize the Bridgestone service event management application, REACH1, to make preventative maintenance, roadside assistance and other vehicle service requests simpler and more efficient by connecting drivers, fleet dispatch, service centers, and technicians under one digital platform.

"Physical, on-the-ground touchpoints are critical elements to the success of digital, data-driven fleet solutions, and together they enable synergies to improve mobility," said Chris Ripani, president, Commercial Tire Group, Bridgestone Americas. "With a robust footprint and strong fleet relationships, Pilot Company is the perfect partner to help us develop a connected network that is designed to allow our shared customers to minimize downtime, save on costs and improve driver safety now and in the future."

The use of the Bridgestone advanced tire monitoring system at Pilot and Flying J travel centers allows both companies to expand their service offerings and support the growing need for evolving technology solutions that make it easier and faster to maintain vehicles. This program adds to Pilot Company's bundle of fleet solutions, which provides trucking companies with full-service financial, maintenance and fuel packages.

"With the safety of our customers in mind, we are leveraging our network of Pilot and Flying J travel centers to help deliver IntelliTire technology to the road—making it easy for fleets and drivers to maintain their trucks and minimize downtime during routine fuel stops," said Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO. "This project is part of our larger focus to add new technologies and services to make road travel better, safer and more efficient for our guests."

The tire monitoring and service network in collaboration with Pilot Company aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, consisting of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" that Bridgestone has committed to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. It specifically aligns with "Efficiency," "Extension," and "Ease."

For more information on Bridgestone commercial solutions, visit bridgsetoneamericas.com. For more information on Pilot Company's nationwide network of travel centers, visit pilotflyingj.com.

1 To access REACH service event management tool, a subscription and SaaS agreement is required.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Pilot Company:

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Company has fourth largest tanker fleet with more than 1,600 trucks that supply DEF, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.3 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

