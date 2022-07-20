Nucor Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter of 2022 Conference Call on the Web

Nucor Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter of 2022 Conference Call on the Web

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) second-quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the Internet on July 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.



What: Nucor's Second Quarter of 2022 Conference Call







When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 21, 2022







Where: https://app.webinar.net/gqMy3zL5zJO or at http://www.nucor.com







How: Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above







Archive: If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

View original content:

SOURCE Nucor Corporation