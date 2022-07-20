NOODLES & COMPANY LAUNCHES 7 DELICIOUS $7 DISHES: A MENU FULL OF FRESH NOODLES DISHES THAT INVITE GUESTS TO TAKE A VACATION FROM INFLATION

7 Delicious $7 Dishes is a Menu Featuring Seven Fresh, Made-to-Order, High-Quality, Classic and Fan-Favorite Dishes Now Available at Noodles & Company

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , (NASDAQ: NDLS ) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today the introduction of 7 Delicious $7 Dishes, a tailored menu that features fresh and flavorful Noodles dishes starting at $7. The 7 Delicious $7 Dishes menu is now available at Noodles & Company restaurants nationwide. This menu includes regular full-size entrees with a variety of options for guests to choose from.

Uncommon Flavor

At Noodles & Company, guests will always find satisfying, fresh quality food, now at an even more valued price point. 7 Delicious $7 Dishes brings forth a satisfying, fresh, and made-to-order combination of flavors that guests cannot find at other fast-casual dining spots. 7 Delicious $7 Dishes features seven classic and fan-favorite dishes including Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles , Pesto Cavatappi , Med Salad , Pasta Fresca , Spaghetti and Buttered Noodles. The variety on this menu highlights Noodles' range of globally inspired dishes while celebrating the delicious, high-quality food Noodles' guests know and love. From classic to indulgent to health-conscious dishes, there is something for everyone on the menu, all for a $7 price that's easy to swallow.

"We're dedicated to bringing Uncommon Goodness to every step of our guest experience. We create options that not only satisfy our guests but add comfort and value to their lives," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "7 Delicious $7 Dishes features a combination of our fresh, high-quality dishes made from world-class ingredients that are now available at a value price point, so guests never have to sacrifice quality in their favorite dishes."

More for Noodles Rewards Members Including Free Delivery in August

All guests can enjoy 7 Delicious $7 Dishes, however, only Noodles Rewards members have access to even more exclusive value price points and rewards. Throughout August, Noodles Rewards members will have access to unlimited free delivery* with every order placed through Noodles.com and the Noodles app, making 7 Delicious $7 Dishes an even more satisfying deal. For more details, visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.

Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their value menu fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. 7 Delicious $7 Dishes is available now for a limited time only. For more details on 7 Delicious $7 Dishes visit Noodles.com.

*Offer valid from 8/1/2022 – 8/31/2022 only (Promotion Period). Get unlimited Free Delivery during the Promotion Period. Minimum order of $15, maximum order $200 (excluding taxes, gratuity, delivery or other fees). Must apply Free Delivery reward on 'my cart' screen prior to checkout to receive free delivery. Delivery available within Noodles' delivery areas from participating locations and is subject to availability. Free delivery reward cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms, call-in orders, catering orders delivery, carry-out or dine-in orders. For full Noodles Rewards terms and conditions, click here .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

