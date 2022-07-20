Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Provides Preliminary Second Quarter Results

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) provided preliminary results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It is important to note that results are preliminary and unaudited, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which the Company filed on March 11, 2022, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which the Company filed on June 3, 2022. Preliminary Revenue for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 is $373.6 million, up $50.8 million versus second quarter 2021. Preliminary net income for the quarter is $31.8 million, up $6.5 million versus second quarter 2021 net income of $25.3 million.

Preliminary key metrics for the quarter are provided below, along with a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income.

Quarter ending June 30, 2022 Preliminary Results:

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $38.4 million versus $44.3 million in the second quarter of 2021

RV unit sales decreased 3.7% to 4,052 units versus 4,208 units in the second quarter of 2021

Total Revenue increased 15.7% to $373.6 million compared to $322.8 million in the second quarter of 2021

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $105.4 million

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its recently acquired dealerships in Maryville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and its greenfield start-ups in Monticello, Minnesota, Fort Pierce, Florida, near Omaha, Nebraska, Wilmington, Ohio, Surprise, Arizona and three dedicated Airstream locations in Ramsey, Minnesota and Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including from current and future sanctions imposed by governments or other authorities, including economic conditions generally (including increasing fuel costs), conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and other factors that Lazydays may not have currently identified or quantified. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Disclaimer

Information in this news release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The preliminary results in this press release should not be read as an indication of the Company's future financial position or results of operations. The extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its short- and long-term effects on the Company's business, financial position and results of operations is impossible to predict.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a not a U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principle ("GAAP") financial measure, but it is one of the primary non-GAAP measures management uses to evaluate the financial performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the recreational vehicle industry. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to supplement GAAP measures of performance as follows:



● as a measurement of operating performance to assist in comparing the operating performance of the Company's business on a consistent basis, and remove the impact of items not directly resulting from the Company's core operations;







● for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget and financial projections;







● to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies; and







● to evaluate the Company's capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand the business.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA can provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of financial performance and prospects for the future. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one-time charges, and gain on sale of property and equipment. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations, or a measure comparable to net (loss) income as it does not take into account certain requirements such as non-recurring gains and losses which are not deemed to be a normal part of the underlying business activities. The Company's measure of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of

Calculation. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several measures for evaluating business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management.

A reconciliation of preliminary net income to preliminary EBITDA and preliminary Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented follows:







Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021











EBITDA









Net income



$ 31,844

$ 25,309 Interest expense, net*



3,385

1,861 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,244

1,944 Amortization of intangible assets



1,808

1,281 Income tax expense



7,383

5,477 Subtotal EBITDA



46,664

35,872 Floor plan interest



(1,466)

(457) LIFO adjustment



1,866

1,887 Transaction costs



87

375 PPP loan forgiveness



-

(478) Gain on sale of property and equipment



(4)

(3) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(9,652)

6,468 Inducement loss on warrant conversion



-

246 Non-compete, severance and other



223

- Stock-based compensation



729

372 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 38,447

$ 44,282



* Interest expense includes $1,722 and $1,206 relating to finance lease payments for the three months ended June 30,

2022 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation on leased assets under finance leases is included in depreciation expense

and included in net income. Operating lease payments are included as rent expense and included in net income.











Three Months Ended June 30,









2022

2021















EBITDA margin













Net income margin







8.5 %

7.8 % Interest expense, net







0.9 %

0.6 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



0.6 %

0.6 % Amortization of intangible assets







0.5 %

0.4 % Income tax expense







2.0 %

1.7 % Subtotal EBITDA margin







12.5 %

11.1 % Floor plan interest







-0.4 %

-0.1 % LIFO adjustment







0.5 %

0.6 % Transaction costs







0.0 %

0.1 % PPP loan forgiveness







0.0 %

-0.1 % Loss on sale of property and equipment







0.0 %

0.0 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities







-2.6 %

2.0 % Inducement loss on warrant conversion







0.0 %

0.1 % Non-compete, severance and other







0.1 %

0.0 % Stock-based compensation







0.2 %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin







10.3 %

13.7 %



Note: Figures in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.

