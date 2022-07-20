JupiterOne Recognized as a Sample Vendor for Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) in Gartner® Hype Cycle® for Security Operations, 2022

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, today announced that it was named as a sample vendor for CAASM in the newly released Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022 . The report is available for free download from JupiterOne .

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations 2022 report defines CAASM as "an emerging technology area focused on enabling security teams to overcome asset visibility and exposure challenges." A CAASM capability allows organizations to see all cyber assets, primarily through API integrations with existing tools, query consolidated data and identify the scope of vulnerabilities and gaps in security controls and remediate issues.

CAASM enables security teams to improve basic security hygiene by ensuring security controls, security posture, and asset exposure are all understood and remediated. The JupiterOne platform gives users deeper insights into complex asset relationships to achieve cloud governance and compliance, and empower security engineering. JupiterOne pioneered a graph-based approach to CAASM that allows customers to track and monitor IP addresses and analyze and map all intra-asset relationships. This empowers customers to ask nearly any question about their environment and get detailed and actionable answers.

As the Gartner analysts explained: "CAASM technologies provide full visibility into all information technology (IT), Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) assets under an organization's control, which improves understanding of the attack surface area and existing security control gaps, or serves as part of a wider ASM process." The benefits of CAASM also include better security visibility into "shadow IT" organizations, installed third-party systems and line-of-business applications over which the IT department lacks governance and control. Security teams need visibility into these areas, whereas the IT department may not.

The Gartner recent report on Top Trends in Cybersecurity 2022 cited "Attack Surface Expansion" as one of the year's top security trends resulting from the expanding digital footprint of modern organizations. The increase in the attack surface is driven by "changes in the use of digital systems, such as new hybrid work, accelerated use of public cloud, more tightly interconnected supply chains, expansion of public-facing digital assets and increased use of operational technology." In our opinion, security leaders who reinvent the cybersecurity function and technology architecture can better position their organizations to maintain and grow value in an increasingly agile, distributed, and decentralized environment.

In signs of its growing business momentum, JupiterOne experienced exponential growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), customer base, and the number of employees over the last year. The company plans to maintain and exceed historical revenue growth, drive employee growth at its headquarters in the RDU Triangle region and actively support a remote-first work environment. JupiterOne also recently secured a $70 million Series C funding round, bringing the company's total raised to more than $119 million and its estimated valuation to over $1 billion.

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"JupiterOne is proud to be recognized in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations . We believe that JupiterOne has distinguished itself in the growing CAASM field through our graph-based platform that allows customers to ask nearly any question of their environment and quickly get back detailed and actionable answers."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

