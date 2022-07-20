FAIR Analysis: Biden Border Crisis Continues, Worst June on Record

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform issued the following statement, as well as a deeper dive into the growing border crisis, based on data quietly released late last week by the Biden administration:

"The Biden administration once again set records at the border for malfeasance," said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). "Encounters of illegal migrants at our borders last month were the greatest for any June on record. The 207,416 migrants apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in June also mean that encounters for FY 2022 have already exceeded last year's totals, with three months remaining in the fiscal year.

"Yet, in spite of the human toll, the impact on communities all across the country, threats to national security and public health, and the surge of lethal narcotics flowing into the country, the Biden administration steadfastly refuses to secure our borders. Contrary to the First Lady's protestations, the ongoing disaster at our southern border is not a result of unanticipated circumstance, but rather a direct and predictable result of policies that President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas are deliberately inflicting on the American people," Stein charged.

FAIR Border Snapshot for June 2022

Southwest border encounters set the single-month record for the month of June – bringing the current Fiscal Year 2022 total to just over 2 million.

CBP had 207,416 migrant encounters at the Southwest border in June 2022 , including 140,196 single adults, 51,780 family units, and 15,271 unaccompanied minors.

Since President Biden took office, there have been over 3.18 million migrant encounters at the southern border alone.

CBP has encountered more people in just 9 months of FY 2022 than in the entirety of FY 2021.

June was the 16th straight month with more than 150,000 encounters.

The Biden administration continues its crusade to end the Title 42 public health authority, despite extending other COVID-related national emergencies.

The Drug Epidemic Continues Unabated

CBP seized over 680 pounds of fentanyl at the border, enough to kill 140 million people .

CBP also seized 13,167 pounds of methamphetamine , 9,371 pounds of cocaine , and 104 pounds of heroin .

In total, CBP seized 63,854 pounds of drugs in June – up from 46,934 pounds in May.

Drug overdoses in the United States killed 107,622 people in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Notable Criminal Activity in June 2022

Over 50 men, women and children were left to die in the back of an abandoned tractor trailer in San Antonio by human traffickers connected with Mexican drug cartels.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector arrested two convicted sex offenders and nine gang members in a single week.

Agents in the Laredo sector seized narcotics worth over $2 million at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in a single instance.

Agents arrested a child rapist at the Anzalduas International Bridge on June 28 .

