Spirit Airlines Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Houston with New Crew Base Cleared for Launch

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after announcing the addition of an aircraft maintenance facility and 50 new jobs in Houston, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced it's going even bigger with the addition of a new Pilot and Flight Attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Spirit expects to locate about 150 Pilots and about 300 Flight Attendants in Houston starting this fall, with additional crew, supervisors and support functions to follow.

The two investments aim to support the many exciting new destinations coming soon to Spirit's route map and support the airline's growing Fit Fleet®, which is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. Spirit plans to accept 24 brand new planes in 2022, bringing its fleet total to 197 aircraft, and 33 more new planes are planned for delivery in 2023.

Crew bases are the various airport stations where commercial Pilots and Flight Attendants normally begin and end their duty periods. The new IAH crew base will join Spirit's existing crew bases in Atlanta (ATL), Atlantic City (ACY), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Las Vegas (LAS), Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO).

Houston is perfectly suited for a new crew base because of its strategic location within Spirit's network, and it will complement Spirit's diverse mix of domestic and international flight activity out of IAH. Houston also provides exceptional talent recruitment opportunities to augment the airline's growing ranks and offers Team Members a vibrant metropolis to call home.

"This year marks our tenth anniversary in Houston, and it's the perfect time to celebrate this expansion that will bolster the foundation of our operation as our airline continues to grow," said Nick Bartolotta, Vice President of Operations and Crew Planning for Spirit Airlines. "Houston is a key international gateway in our flight network, and we greatly appreciate the strong partnership with the city and airport that helped make this opportunity a reality."

In addition to these investments, Spirit continues to invest in convenient and affordable travel options for Houstonians. Guests can travel from Houston to 16 domestic and seven international destinations, including daily, nonstop service to Monterrey, Mexico (MTY) scheduled to begin this fall.

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence " for the fourth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

