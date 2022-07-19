GlobalData ranked ZAC, the Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) Image Recognition startup, in top 5 companies worldwide, for a Web 3.0 fundamental category

POTOMAC, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) (based on Concept-Learning) software startup, has been ranked among the top 5 companies in the world by GlobalData PLC, for a fundamental category of Web 3.0 (the 3rd iteration of the Internet). In a report titled "Internet's Next Revolution – Can Web 3.0 Unlock Decentralized and Intelligent Internet?", ZAC was chosen among the Key Players for Web 3.0. GlobalData PLC (https://www.globaldata.com/) is a major data analytics and consulting company (a public company).

For both the US Air Force (for 3D Aerial Vision) and Bosch (BSH, the biggest appliance maker in Europe, for Smart Appliance) projects, ZAC has demonstrated major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs, including using only a few training samples, and using much lower computing power (e.g., using only an average laptop with only CPU), for both training and recognition. "This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry (such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets) that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers or supercomputer," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

Some applications are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ads, medical, satellite/aerial imaging, security, and smart homes/appliances.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, and a math prodigy who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Associate Dean of Engineering for Research, Cornell), Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member), and Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

