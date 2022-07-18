AerCap Cargo Signs Lease Agreements for Six 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters with GOL

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed lease agreements with GOL for the lease of six 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter aircraft, three of which are scheduled to deliver to GOL in 2022, with the remaining three delivering in 2023.

The six 737-800BCF, passenger-to-freighter aircraft, will be operated for a Latin-American e-commerce company, as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, GOL´s Logistics Business Unit, and will be based in Brazil, flying to destinations across South America.

Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, said, "We are very pleased to announce our agreement to lease six 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters to our longstanding customer GOL. These 737-800BCF's will be a versatile addition to GOL's fleet, allowing them to respond to the increased demand from e-commerce retail businesses in South America. We are delighted to expand our relationship with GOL and wish them every success with these aircraft in the years to come."

AerCap Cargo has more than 25 years' experience in freighter leasing, including Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions, with more than 100 successful conversions.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv .

AerCap logo (PRNewsfoto/AerCap Holdings N.V.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.