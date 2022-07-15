MERIPLEX acquires Louisiana-based MSP, Verma Systems

HOUSTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed cybersecurity and IT solutions, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Louisiana-based managed service provider, Verma Systems.

For over 31 years, Verma Systems has been a leading and trusted IT and consulting partner for businesses in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana. They provide personalized solutions to their clients allowing them to leverage IT and technology to enhance business efficiency.

"Verma Systems is an excellent addition to the Meriplex organization," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "With their talented team and longstanding reputation in the Louisiana market, we will be able to provide more innovative technology and service offerings to their clients and work towards our goal of being the number one MSP/MSSP in the nation."

"For me, it has always been about the customer and our employees," said Mitch Verma, President of Verma Systems. "Joining forces with Meriplex means we have more resources at our fingertips including additional IT experts, new product lines, and the capability to offer more well-rounded technical solutions. I know the people behind Meriplex, and we share the same core values and work ethic. With their expertise, size and seasoned approach, I am confident we can provide more for our clients and our employees."

As a fast-growing managed services provider, Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring businesses in leading markets in order to establish a regional presence and acquire talent to support their increasing large organic and inorganic growth. If you are interested in learning more about our M&A process, please reach out to us here.

About Meriplex:

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Verma Systems:

Established in 1991, Verma Systems is a Baton Rouge IT services company specializing in business technology tailored towards the SMB market. With our highly talented and experienced team, we know how to meet business needs by incorporating the right technology solutions to help your company be successful. Our mission is focused on hard work, smart work, and superior customer service. To learn more, visit www.vermasystems.com

