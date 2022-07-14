SWEP Launches Two New High-Efficiency Products

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), today announced the launch of the B8DW double-wall compact heat exchanger and the FI22AS high-efficiency condenser and evaporator.

"We are excited to introduce two new products that build on our record of lowering energy usage in heat transfer solutions," stated Sören Friis-Hansen, VP of Global Sales & Marketing, SWEP. "We are proud to lead the industry in converting to sustainable energy."

The new B8DW is a double-wall BPHE based on SWEP's latest technology. Double-wall technology protects the two fluid circuits from contamination in the event of internal leakage and is used when extra safety is required, such as for tap water heating or industrial applications. A protective air column between plates drains any leaked fluids to the outside of the heat exchanger, preventing contamination in the protected flow. SWEP's new B8DW brings other novel technologies such as asymmetry and provides enhanced safety and high thermal and material efficiency to a range of applications, including heat pumps, boilers, transformer cooling, desuperheaters, heat recovery from air compressors and tap water stations. The B8DW also provides users with increased performance and material efficiency from small to medium capacity applications.

SWEP's new FI22AS is a state-of-the-art condenser, optimized for natural refrigerants such as R290 and R32, which are some of the cleanest and most environmentally friendly options. The FI22AS meets the rapidly increasing demand for residential heat pumps, mainly hydronic Air-to-Water and Ground Sourced Heat Pumps, by providing compact and cost- and material efficient high performing condenser and evaporator duty. Heat pumps and FI22AS, enable industries and societies to increase efficiency and convert from fossil-fueled heating systems to renewable electricity, which reduces the need for energy without compromising on comfort.

Developed with SWEP's patented AsyMatrix2 technology and a new innovative integrated solution for improved distribution of the refrigerant mix of vapor and fluid inside the BPHE, the FI22AS delivers high thermal performance while ensuring a low secondary side water pressure drop and reduced refrigerant charge, making it ideal for systems with demanding thermal and hydraulic requirements.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

