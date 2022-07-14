Pinnacle Group CEO Nina Vaca Delivers Keynote Address to Inspire Young Entrepreneurs at State Department's YLAI Forum

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of State's Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Program held its annual Forum in Washington, D.C. this week. Nina Vaca, Chairman & CEO of Pinnacle Group and Dallas's inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence, delivered the keynote address, with the purpose of inspiring the next generation of global entrepreneurs.

Stacy White (center left) and Nina Vaca (center right) surrounded by YLAI Fellows

YLAI's purpose is to empower emerging entrepreneurs from the Western Hemisphere to help improve their economic potential along with their communities and countries. Started by the White House in 2015, the YLAI Fellowship Program has granted over 1,000 Fellowships and counting. YLAI Fellows have shared U.S. business models, increased trade, encouraged job creation, and built networks of young entrepreneurs and business and social leaders of over 50,000 members in 37 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States.

"YLAI is a demonstration of [the State Department's] commitment to expand partnerships and deepen engagement with leaders in the Americas to support inclusive prosperity," remarked Stacy White, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Vaca helped launch the first class of YLAI Fellows in 2016 as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship through the White House. This year, she returned to again deliver the keynote address at the YLAI Closing Forum, but this time in her role as Dallas's inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence.

"We are honored to have Nina Vaca back with us to speak with our YLAI Fellows. She is a living example of how entrepreneurship can improve families, communities, and even entire lives. When young people hear her story, they can see what is possible through the incredible power of entrepreneurship and a global perspective," said Diego Sandoval, YLAI Program Officer.

"There is nothing more important to creating prosperity globally than encouraging entrepreneurship, especially in the younger generation," said Vaca. "YLAI's work is incredibly important, and the impact the Fellows have had in their communities and home countries is truly remarkable. I am proud to support and encourage them as they take the next steps as world changers."

Following the YLAI Closing Forum, the Fellows will take everything they learned throughout the duration of the program, including their Entrepreneurial Leadership Action Plan (E-LAP) and the practical leadership training they received back to their home countries. These learnings combined with their newly expanded networks that span the Western Hemisphere will empower them to make their visions into reality.

