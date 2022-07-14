Gruber Painting Announces the Launch of their Referral Rewards Program

Clients Who Refer Friends to Gruber Painting Can Earn $300 Per Referral, and the New

Client Will Also Get a $300 Discount

SAN JOSE, Calif, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gruber, Founder of the Bay Area painter company Gruber Painting, is pleased to announce the launch of a new referral rewards program.

To learn more about the program and how it works, please visit

https://gruberpainting.com/get-300-each-for-yourself-and-a-friend-with-gruber-paintings-

referral-rewards-program/ .

As Gruber noted, he knows that everybody likes to save money—especially these days when costs are rising faster than ever. He also likes rewarding past clients for their referrals whenever possible.

This knowledge inspired Gruber to launch his new referral rewards program, which will put some more money back in the pocket of both the former and new client.

"When a client gets their home or business painted by Gruber Painting, we will send a Referral Rewards code directly to their email. They can use the code as many times as they wish within the 12 calendar months after their project is complete," Gruber noted, adding that when people tell their friends and associates about Gruber Painting, they should also give them the code to present when they book their onsite estimate appointment.

If the minimum project size comes in at $5,000 or above, Gruber Painting will give the referral a $300 discount on their quote. Once the project's done, Gruber Painting will mail the person who made the referral a $300 gift card.

Gruber said he and his team are pleased to offer the referral reward to both their current clients, as well as future customers.

"There's no better compliment for any contractor than to be referred for delivering outstanding service, so we think it's only fair to return the favor by giving a portion of our advertising budget back to the customers who've given us that great honor," he said.

About Gruber Painting:

Gruber Painting was established in April of 2009. They offer Interior and Exterior Paint Services, Interior Redecorations, and Minor Restoration Service in the Silicon Valley. Serving San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties plus parts of Alameda County, Gruber Painting treats each client's home or office even better than they would their own, from Day One to Job Done. For more information, please visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/ .





61 Bonaventura Dr.

San Jose, CA 95134

650-417-5323

View original content:

SOURCE Gruber Painting