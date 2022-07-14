Gestalt Diagnostics Announces Artificial Intelligence Requisition Engine (AIRE)

AIRE is an Artificial Intelligence algorithm that automatically accessions cases and provides significant improvements in accuracy and efficiency

SPOKANE, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology solutions, announces the availability of their Artificial Intelligence Requisition Engine (AIRE). AIRE drastically improves speed and accuracy over time-consuming, manual data entry tasks. It is an intuitive and continual learning AI algorithm that is highly scalable and accurately interprets requisition and other form types, including complicated ones.

AIRE boosts data quality for more timely and accurate billing by eliminating error-prone, human data entry. It validates patient information against an existing database while flagging information for correction and adds new patients accurately. AIRE automatically accessions new and existing patients based on a custom set threshold of up to 95% accuracy, reducing accessioning time by up to 80%.

Beyond the Great Resignation, Artificial Intelligence solutions fill the gap so organizations can reprioritize their staff's time on more valuable items. "It is a huge lift when processes are not automated, from validating the accuracy of information and manual data entry, to hiring, training and retaining staff in difficult employment times," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer, of Gestalt Diagnostics. "Integrating Gestalt's AIRE solution increases your operational efficiency and staff productivity – increasing your bottom line. Our breadth of experience in the laboratory, IT services, and digital software enables our team to provide innovative, interoperable, and relevant solutions for our customers and partners."

AIRE users experience the following benefits:

AI Algorithm - Trains against each new format and continues to learn and improve accuracy over a short time period. Interpreting information wherever it finds it, even upside-down insurance cards.





Accommodating - Adjusts and makes changes to existing documents. Highlighted features include onboarding new physicians, clients, and requisitions with varied handwriting.





Cloud-Based - A fully managed system by Gestalt including all software/hardware updates, upgrades, and support. Stand-alone integrated module frees your staff of valuable time to focus on other tasks.





Staffing - In these difficult employment times – AIRE reduces your reliance on human resources in hiring, staff turnover, coverage for outages, etc.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics is committed to bringing anatomic pathology into the digital age. The US company was formed in 2017 and provides enterprise solutions and services to transform anatomic pathology laboratories from glass slides, microscopes, and couriers to an automated, electronic digital workflow. Gestalt has developed its flagship product, PathFlow®, built upon its experience and expertise in a radiology PACS - Image Management System. This experience in radiology forged its success in developing and deploying a fully digital pathology solution specifically for pathology labs. For more information about Gestalt's award-winning solutions, including PathFlow® and AI Custom Solutions, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn.

