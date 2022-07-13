TRG MANAGEMENT LAUNCHES THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS, BRINGS BEST-IN-CLASS SERVICES TO NATIONAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY

The award-winning property management arm of development powerhouse Related Group manages over 120 properties across 75 U.S. markets

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Management – the industry leading property management arm of leading developer Related Group (Related) – is now offering its best-in-class services to owners outside of the Related portfolio. Founded in 1984, TRG Management's expansion into third-party management services will allow the firm to address the increased demand for exceptional multifamily housing through the delivery of thoughtful, people-focused property management services needed to cultivate thriving communities.

TRG Management (PRNewswire)

"With an unprecedented need for multi-unit housing across every market in the U.S., expanding our property management offerings to the industry at-large is the natural progression of our long-term growth strategy," said Doreen Jaworski, Co-President of TRG Management. "Every member of our team prides themselves in building communities everyone can feel proud to call home and we look forward to bringing our innovative, flexible and purposeful solutions to even more communities across the country."

For nearly 40 years, TRG Management has provided bespoke property management services for Related Group-developed luxury, workforce, affordable and single-family housing communities. The firm offers a full suite of management services including property operations, asset repositioning and management, construction management, IT services and more. Their current portfolio is comprised of over 100 properties housing over 20,000 residences within high-rise, mid-rise, garden style and mixed-use communities.

"TRG Management's 360-degree approach goes far beyond typical property management services; we create experiences and foster diverse, thriving communities," said Marilyn Pascual, Co-President of TRG Management. "Our proven track record of successfully managing housing for many different types of income levels and populations that preserve the culture of their respective regions makes us well positioned to expand our portfolio."

Managed by more than 450 team members, TRG Management's current portfolio includes properties in 75 sub-markets such as Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Arizona.

To learn more about TRG Management and their property management solutions, visit trgmanagementcompany.com.

About TRG Management

Established in 1984, TRG Management is a premier property management company based in South Florida founded on thoughtful urban planning, provocative design and inspirational art. A subsidiary of Related Group, Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates, TRG Management manages approximately 20,000 units across several states and with a portfolio of over 100 properties. Their expertise serves housing of all types, including subsidized, workforce and affordable, mid-rises, high-rises, luxury rentals and single-family.

About Related Group

Established in 1979, Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion over 40+ years.

Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes. Currently, Related Group has 90+ projects in varying phases of development.

Contact:

Lennie Gomez

Lennie.gomez@rbbcommunications.com

(305) 409-7291

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRG Management Company