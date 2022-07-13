Marco's Pizza® Introduces Tasty NEW Gluten-Friendly Cauliflower Crust, Available Nationwide

Kickstart the week on a healthier note with 25% off any Cauliflower Crust pizza at menu price every Monday – Wednesday now through August

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza (and veggie) lovers rejoice! Marco's Pizza is spreading some extra pizza love so everyone can indulge in their favorite food, with the launch of Cauliflower Crust. Marco's adds this new crust type to the menu so fans can enjoy this tasty option all year-round, making it the first national QSR pizza brand to offer a Cauliflower Crust as part of its standard menu offering.

To satisfy those summer cravings, the gluten-friendly alternative is a health-conscious option packed with flavor, and the added bonus of the superfood veggie cauliflower. Now Marco's fans can enjoy the light, crispy Cauliflower Crust pizza with the same flavors they know and love – including Marco's three fresh signature cheeses, and variety of fresh and premium toppings like Old World Pepperoni®, all while sticking to healthier habits.

"We focus on delighting the pizza lover and furthering the overall love of pizza," said Chris Tussing, chief marketing officer at Marco's Pizza. "We're proud to be the first QSR pizza brand to offer customers a delicious Cauliflower Crust option for those with a healthy craving for new tastes as well as those with specific dietary needs."

Finding a lighter option and a tasty alternative to traditional pizza can be a struggle, especially for folks with gluten sensitivities. For an additional $2, customers can now enjoy Marco's Cauliflower Crust on any small pizza (average small pizza is $9.99). The new crust's number one ingredient is real cauliflower with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. One small Cauliflower Crust contains just 160 calories per slice, with fewer carbohydrates and less sodium than original crust.

To help start the week off right while continuing to satisfy cravings, or to sneak some added veggies into picky kids' diets, Marco's is offering a limited-time special on Cauliflower Crust pizza! Every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from now until Aug. 31, enjoy 25% off a delicious Cauliflower Crust pizza with any mouth-watering toppings of your choice, using promo code CAULI*. The new crust option is supplied by CAULIPOWER, America's No. 1 Cauliflower Crust and No. 1 gluten-free pizza**.

Price and participation may vary. Please note that our Cauliflower Crust is prepared in our kitchens where gluten is present. For this reason, we cannot ensure its safety for those with Celiac disease or severe gluten allergies.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco and thrives by making high-quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 33 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the POWER of veggies to reinvent the food we love. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the No. 1 cauliflower crust pizza, the No. 1 natural pizza, and No. 1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes BAKED (never fried) chicken tenders, Cauliflower Pasta that tastes like traditional pasta, NEW Breakfast Scrambles, and more. Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find CAULIPOWER in over 5,000 foodservice establishments nationwide and in more than 30,000 retailers. Learn more at eatCAULIPOWER.com/foodservice.

**Source: SPINS, Total US MULO + Natural, L52wks ending 6/12/22

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from July 18-Aug. 31 Marco’s customers can enjoy 25% off any Cauliflower Crust pizza at menu price with promo code CAULI* (PRNewswire)

