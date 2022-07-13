CyberRatings.org Issues AAA Rating on Forcepoint's Cloud Network Firewall

Forcepoint's test results are second in a series of publications on this new technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has completed an independent test of the Forcepoint Cloud Network Firewall (CNFW). Forcepoint received the highest possible overall rating of 'AAA' with excellent security and performance. The instance used for this test was c5.9xlarge (36 vCPU, 72 GB memory, and 10+ Gbps network Bandwidth).

Forcepoint's test report is the second in a series of CNFW publications from CyberRatings. Management & Reporting Capabilities, Routing and Policy Enforcement, SSL/TLS Functionality, Threat Prevention and Performance were all tested using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the cloud provider. More products are being added to the test before the comparative report is published in the second half of 2022. The group test is the first-ever cloud network firewall evaluation provided to the market.

The CyberRatings exploit repository contains exploits that demonstrate a wide range of protocols and applications. Exploit sets for individual tests are selected based on CVSS score (how widely used is an application + what can an attacker do?), use case, and relevance to customers. Forcepoint's Threat Protection was rated excellent, blocking 35 out of 35 evasion techniques, 977 out of 977 exploits, with an excellent combined Rated Throughput of 943 Mbps.

While the firewall market is one of the largest and most mature security technology segments, this latest evolution virtualizes this functionality to provide scalable and elastic policy enforcement in a cloud environment.

"We were impressed with Forcepoint's security and performance," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "This product is a worthy contender and should be considered by enterprises," added Phatak.

A blog addressing the timeline for more CNFW to be published was issued today. To read the CyberRatings in-depth report on the various CNFW capabilities offered by Forcepoint, go to CyberRatings.org.

