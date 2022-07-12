Tessemae's Announces Revamp of Packaging Design With Sustainability In Mind

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessemae's, the nation's premier organic condiment and salad dressing company, today announces bold new packaging for its array of products. The updated design and eye-catching artwork marks a new chapter in the brand's legacy. The refreshed product line is now available nationwide.

Tessemaes Newlook (PRNewswire)

The innovative design is a BPA-free, recyclable plastic bottle made from PET(polyethylene terephthalate). Each product is involved in a bottle-to-bottle recycling process which enables a new bottle to be produced from an old one.

"Since our inception in 2009, Tessemae's has always been a purpose driven company. Identifying sustainable solutions that increase renewability while maintaining quality is a natural course of evolution for us," stated Greg Vetter, CEO of Tessemae's. "Unlike a lot of companies, we contribute to the public interest simply because we believe in the importance of doing so. We've been doing that from day one with the launch of our Crop Circles campaign and are fully committed to continuing with that guiding philosophy going forward."

Aside from the progressive steps on the sustainability front, the revitalization of the product line was also influenced by a need to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. The packaging refresh will encompass the full product portfolio and will be accessible on shelves throughout the nation.

About Tessemae's:

Tessemae's is a flavor-forward food company that makes clean-label, organic products with uncompromising ingredients of the highest quality. Tessemae's commitment to healthy eating and living is at the core of its mission: Simplify Food to Amplify Life. As a pioneer in clean manufacturing, Tessemae's is focused on producing simple and delicious food with real ingredients that everyone can enjoy. All Tessemae's products are made in the U.S., and are available for purchase at Amazon, Baker's, Big Y, City Market, Costco, Dillon's, Earth Fare, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, Fry's, Giant, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Heinen's, King Soopers, Kroger, Lucky's, Mom's Organic Market, Publix, QFC, Roundy's, Ralphs, Safeway, Sam's Club, Save Mart, Shop Rite, Smith's, Sprouts, Target, Tessemaes.com, Thrive Market, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers across the country.

Media Contact:

