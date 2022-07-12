Orange County Commissioner Candidate Chris Delgado to Kick Off "Community First" Campaign with Free Local Event for Area Residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apopka candidate for Orange County Commissioner and local community sponsor Chris Delgado will kick off his "Community First" campaign with a local event open to area residents from 6-9pm on July 13, 2022. The fun festivities will be held at the Apopka Community Center and feature complimentary live music, open beverages and delicious catered food. All Orange County residents and their friends and family are invited to attend. Delgado will be at the event to meet and connect with area citizens.

Chris Delgado and Family (PRNewswire)

Additionally, fundraising will be held throughout the evening. Delgado will also share his stance on the immediate issues of sales tax and rent control currently facing the Orange County community. Recently, current county commissioner Christine Moore has voted for the sales tax to be on the fall 2022 ballot while standing against rent control, both despite the voice and needs of area residents and several current county commissioners.

"My Community First campaign is focused on the people of Orange County because I've been part of the community in the region," said Delgado. "I've seen firsthand how the community's needs and requests are neglected by our elected officials and the decisions made. As county commissioner, my goal is to help change this."

Delgado announced his intent to run for Orange County Commissioner in early June 2022. A longtime, prominent entrepreneur and local sponsor, he has played a dynamic part in the region across commerce, the city, and community. His "Community First" campaign focus puts priority and importance on area residents and brings much-needed community representation to the city's leadership.

"I love Orange County and the incredible community and people here," he added. "There's enormous benefit to putting our people and businesses first. It's time that our city leadership returns to this."

For more information about Delgado or the upcoming Community First event, visit https://votechrisdelgado.com/.

About Chris Delgado

Chris Delgado is an Orange County, Florida business owner, philanthropist and community sponsor. He has been the founder and chief executive of several successful businesses in the region, as well as served in many executive and charitable roles. He is also the founder of Orlando Gives, an annual initiative to provide low-income families financial support during the Christmas holiday season. For more information, visit https://votechrisdelgado.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community First Campaign