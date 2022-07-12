CREW Tampa Bay Announces 2022 Summer Social and Mid-Year Member Recruitment Event

One Lucky Nonmember Will Win a FREE MEMBERSHIP for the Rest of 2022!

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW Tampa Bay is pleased to announce their 2022 Summer Social and Mid-Year Member Recruitment Event to take place on Tuesday, July 26th from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 2. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with new and existing members of CREW Tampa Bay and learn about the various opportunities to join a CREW Tampa Bay committee all while enjoying the view of the channel at Port Tampa Bay. CREW Tampa Bay would also like to thank Phase Integration, a Suddath Company, for being this year's event sponsor.

Chapter Logo (PRNewswire)

Committees represented at the event will include the Membership, Sponsorship, Programs, PR/Media/Member Communications, Members Only, Finance, Executive Council, UCREW, CREW Convention & Foundation, Excellence Awards, City in Pink, Go Fish, and Economic Summit.

With more than 270 members, CREW Tampa Bay is the leading organization for women in the Tampa Bay commercial real estate industry. As part of CREW Network, the industry's premier business organization, CREW Tampa Bay is dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network's membership of 12,000 professionals in 75+ major global markets represents all aspects of commercial real estate—providing our members with direct access to real estate professionals across all geographies and disciplines.

