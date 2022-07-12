City Wide Facility Solutions Grows in California with New Location in Sacramento

El Dorado Hills Native Brings Premier Facility Solutions to the State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its ninth location in California. The new office in Sacramento serves several cities in the region including El Dorado Hills, Roseville, Folsom, Rocklin, Davis, Elk Grove and Lodi.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Sacramento and its surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs, including janitorial, event services, carpet cleaning and parking lot services. Former corporate America banking executive, Housi Kakar, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 2941 Sunrise Boulevard, Suite 240 in Rancho Cordova.

"The reason I gravitated to City Wide is because I saw the opportunity to become a proud business owner like my family members who own a variety of businesses from automotive service centers to custom Italian suit stores. City Wide has a strong foundation embedded in leadership, integrity, commitment and top tier performance, which aligns well with my values," said Kakar. "As a board member of the WTC of Northern California and an active member and volunteer in the community, it became clear to me there is a need for this type of support. I believe we can really benefit the lives of business owners and property managers by being their one-stop solution and easing their workload."

Prior to beginning this journey to business ownership with City Wide, Kakar spent more than 24 years in the banking industry — starting her career as a teller and working her way up to various other leadership positions at companies such as JP Morgan Chase. Her extensive background in building and managing complex businesses, while leading teams to over deliver undoubtedly positions Kakar to serve Sacramento with unparalleled client services.

"Over the years, I discovered I have a passion for serving others," added Kakar. "I know my experience managing an array of teams will allow me to lead a team that will be sure to deliver our support at the highest quality to our clients each and every day."

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Delaware, Louisiana, Nevada, Kentucky and Toronto in the coming months.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for commercial clients. Founded in 1961 in Kansas City, MO, City Wide began franchising in 2001 and has expanded to more than 80 territories in the U.S. and Canada. By working with independent contractors, City Wide can assist its clients with any facility-related service, from floor care and pressure washing to parking lot services and tenant improvement. By simplifying facility matters that are a key focus of building owners, operators, and management companies, City Wide eases the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – it prides itself on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Its mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities it serves.

