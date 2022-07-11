Houston-based Top 200 CPA firm promotes Anneka Sciola to Advisory Partner

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Houston-based Top 200 CPA firm, has promoted Anneka Sciola to Advisory Partner at Calvetti Ferguson, effective July 1, 2022.

"Over the years, I have watched Anneka grow into a very talented and experienced M&A professional, but more importantly I have had the privilege to see her become a wife and mother to two young children. Anneka's constant dedication to her family as well as her dedication to Calvetti Ferguson building the advisory practice makes me so proud to welcome her as my partner," said Chin Yu, Advisory Partner in Charge.

From the beginning of her career, Anneka knew she wanted to advise clients beyond accounting to help them improve their companies. She started her advisory career at a Big 4 public accounting firm before joining Calvetti Ferguson in Houston where she leads the firm's valuation and transaction services practice.

Many of her clients are middle-market companies, independent sponsors, and private equity firms. She specializes in valuations, sell-side representation and transaction services, quality of earnings, financial expert witness consulting and testimony, and bankruptcy and restructuring.

In 2021, she received the ACG Middle Market Growth Young Professional Award. This prestigious award is given to only 10 professionals with fewer than 15 years of experience and is awarded for their accomplishments working within a middle-market operating company, or in an investor or advisory capacity working directly with middle-market businesses or on M&A activities.

Anneka is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas and a Certified Fraud Examiner. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Texas. Anneka is fluent in four languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

