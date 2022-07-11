B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and Advisors Announces Acquisition of Becker Retirement Group

SEATTLE and SALT LAKE CITY, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and Advisors is merging with Bellevue-based Becker Retirement Group. The official announcement was made June 30th, 2022.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions & Advisors (PRNewswire)

"We are excited and honored to be joining forces with this incredible firm to bring greater value to individuals and families in the Pacific Northwest," said Founder of Becker Retirement Group, Randy Becker.

Tyson Thacker, Founder of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions said, "The merger with Becker Retirement Group fits into B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions mission to help clients navigate their retirement challenges with confidence. Retiring successfully will never happen by accident."

Founder, Ryan Thacker also added, "We expect this transition to be smooth and are excited about the additional services of Social Security maximization, reducing risk on investments and helping the families we serve to potentially minimize the taxes on their retirement accounts."

The current Becker Retirement Group team will remain as part of the new firm, including Co-Owner and Founder Randy Becker.

While she is not becoming an official part of B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions, Arwen Becker, Co-Owner of Becker Retirement Group and National Speaker, will be partnering with B.O.S.S. by lending her years of expertise in female-focused events/marketing, and training many of their advisors on best practices to financially empower women. "Ryan and Tyson understand many women require a more unique approach. I am thrilled to partner with them in developing that!"

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions prides itself on providing a superior client experience for its customers. They are committed to the well-being of every client they serve as they strive to provide each with a secure and independent retirement.

About B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

Tyson Thacker and Ryan Thacker are the hosts of the TV Show, Retirement Solutions Television as well as hosts of the weekly Retirement Solutions Radio Show. They have authored four books, and have appeared on Fox Business News, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC. B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions has received the Inc. 5000 award for five consecutive rolls earning a place on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions creates individualized retirement plans designed to help clients determine a strategy that's appropriate for their unique financial situation. All advisors are fiduciaries.

