"Innovation, Cooperation and Win-win", "Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2022" opened in Changzhou

CHANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. On July 7, "Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2022", with the theme of "Innovation, Cooperation and Win-win" opened in the Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Park. It has a main venue in Changzhou, China and a branch venue in Frankfurt, Germany, in the form of a combination of online and offline, to further promote the docking and cooperation between Changzhou and Germany in science and technology, economy and trade, and industry. At the meeting, 10 Sino-German cooperation projects were signed, according to the Information Office of Changzhou Municipal People's Government.

In recent years, Changzhou has carried out exchanges and cooperation with Germany in an all-round way, and has made positive progress in many fields. A number of high-quality German-funded enterprises such as Siemens, ThyssenKrupp, Bosch, Volkswagen, and Lanxess continue to invest in Changzhou. As of December 2021, there are 234 German-invested enterprises in Changzhou, and the actual foreign capital received is 110.8 billion dollars. It has formed the Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Park, Wujin High-tech Zone and Xuejia Foreign Capital Town and other German-funded gathering areas. Changzhou University and other universities and German universities have joined hands to carry out joint master training and professional laboratory construction. From urban exchanges, economic and education cooperation, scientific and technological innovation, Sino-German cooperation radiates many fields.

Du Chunguo, Consul General of China in Dusseldorf shared the story of "Two-way travel" since Jiangsu Province and North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany became sister provinces and states in a video speech. "There is huge potential for cooperation in trade, AI and other fields." Michael Jacke, Mayor of Minden, said in a video speech that Changzhou and Minden are inextricably linked to maintain a close partnership.

At the opening ceremony, Changzhou Municipal People's Government signed a memorandum of cooperation with the German Chamber of Commerce in China, Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Park and Commerzbank. Representatives of ThyssenKrupp, SVOLT Energy, and Star Charge launched a thematic dialogue about "New opportunities for Sino-German enterprise innovation and cooperation in the post-epidemic era" and "Paths and exploration of Jiangsu-German Manufacturing Cooperation".

