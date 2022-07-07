Marriott Bonvoy Encourages Travelers to Switch into Vacation Mode with New Summer Openings Worth Logging Off For

Global Travel Leader Invites Working Professionals to Turn on Their Out-of-Office Notifications and Enjoy a Summer of Renewed Travel

BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of summer, Marriott Bonvoy® – Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning loyalty program, and endless experiences – inspires all to swap their desks for daiquiris and take some well-deserved time off to enjoy the sunshine. From sophisticated stays in exotic locales to romantic beachside getaways, Marriott Bonvoy® encourages all types of travelers to switch into vacation mode at these exciting new openings around the world.

For The Elevated Vacationer

With a healthy dose of vitamin D and vitamin Sea on the horizon, travelers are ready for reinvigoration and time off to enjoy an upscale summer vacation. A recent social listening research conducted on behalf of Marriott International saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for "go big" + travel: +64% (59 → 97), elaborate + vacation: +285% (450 → 1734), "opt out" + work + explore: +0% (19 → 19), "grown up" + travel: +8% (12 → 13.) It's safe to say that this new class of "Elevated Vacationers" will be on the move all summer long and take advantage of new openings across the Marriott Bonvoy® portfolio.

Located in the southwest of Tokyo and set to be the city's haven of well-being, The Westin Yokohama delivers the brand's industry-leading wellness experiences – designed to empower summer revellers to relax and rejuvenate in a tranquil urban oasis. Making a grand entrance into seasonally inspired itineraries is the sophisticated JW Marriott Hotel Guadalajara, a hotel beaming with luxury in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the city. Adventure seeking escapers eager to get far away from their desks can experience once-in-a-lifetime trekking experiences can enjoy a stop-over stay at Four Points by Sheraton Kigali in Rwanda's capital before exploring the country's incredible landscape.

For The Memory Makers

As schools let out for summer, hard-working parents are ready to make new family memories and reintroduce the power of travel to the next generation. This year, parents will want to make family summer vacations extra special with opportunities for more meaningful connections sparked by stepping out and exploring the world.

The low-country shorelines of South Carolina's beaches are a perfect playground for the whole family at the all-new SpringHill Suites by Marriott Myrtle Beach Oceanfront. Families can jumpstart their day with complimentary, fresh, hot breakfast and coffee before enjoying resort-style amenities, including an outdoor pool with sun deck, and an indoor/outdoor lazy river – for splashy memories to last a lifetime. For an expedition down under, the new AC Hotel by Marriott Melbourne Southbank is equipped with the brand's signature modern and purposeful design, along with an infinity pool with sweeping city views to unwind after a long trip. As the perfect stop on a family road trip, The National, Autograph Collection breathes new life into the historic 32-story First National Bank Building – one of the biggest renovations in the state's history – with opulent design details reflecting Oklahoma's rich history.

For The Honeymoon Takers

They survived an abundance of quarantine time and decided to tie the knot – the next big decision is where to take a deep dive into newlywed bliss.

Fusing the charm of both city and sea, Split, Croatia's quaint metropolis along the Dalmatian coast boasts beauty and culture at the recently renovated Le Méridien Lav, Split. Featuring the brand's celebrated, mid-century modern design, the guest rooms and suites also open to large balconies with romantic views across the city and surrounding islands. Also expected to make an elegant market entrance into Croatia this fall, AC Hotel by Marriott Split – located in the tallest building in the country – is bisected by an exposed Roman aqueduct dating back 17 centuries. For a passionate getaway with a high-energy twist, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi's Extreme WOW Suite is perfect for a fun-loving pair, featuring two bedrooms, lounge, a dining area, and a sweeping balcony.

For The Solo Escapers

Whether working remotely as a digital nomad or tacking days onto a business trip, solo travelers are trading their blue light glasses for sunny polarized shades. Recent social listening research conducted on behalf of Marriott International saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for "Work schedule" + flexibility: +10% (41 → 45), Work + resign + traveling: +18% (17 → 20.) As a result, opportunities for a nomadic lifestyle have become more sustainable for a globetrotting solo escaper.

At the foothills of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, Calgary is Alberta's gateway to the great outdoors, Courtyard Calgary Downtown's modern, state-of-the-art lobby is perfect for the remote worker looking for a flexible space to be productive. A trip to the city famed for world fashion, art, and diamonds leads to the newly opened Sapphire House Antwerp, Autograph Collection, representing a contemporary lifestyle that reflects Antwerp's glamorous way of living. On the shores of San Juan, Residence Inn by Marriott San Juan Isla Verde offers a longer stay option in Puerto Rico for beach lovers with well-designed rooms and sprawling spaces to relax.

Marriott Bonvoy® members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy® Boutiques.

For more information on these new openings and Marriott Bonvoy®, enroll in the program for free, or to book directly, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy® Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy®, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

