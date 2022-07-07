CSL Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

MONTREAL, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The CSL Group ("CSL") today released its voluntary 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's impact on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues facing the marine shipping industry, our communities and our planet. The report details the meaningful actions CSL is taking to support a safer, greener and decarbonized future for all, and to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society.

"Despite the ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to make important strides to drive our business forward and progress on our ESG objectives," said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO. "Our employees not only adapted to a volatile and complex operating environment but learned to grow within it. The lessons learned over the past two years have helped us refine our priorities when it comes to corporate responsibility and double down on initiatives to support our goal of Zero Harm."

Key highlights from CSL's 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

Environment

We successfully completed the world's longest-running trials of B100 biodiesel on marine engines, accumulating nearly 30,000 running hours, and resulting in more than 38,478 MT of carbon avoided on a life-cycle basis.

We achieved a 26 percent reduction of CO 2 eq per tonne of cargo moved compared to 2005.

We produced 61 percent less shipboard waste per crew per operational day than in 2010 and eliminated incinerator use in the Canadian fleet.

Society

We rolled out a COVID-19 crew vaccination programs across all operating regions.

We reduced our Total Recordable Case Frequency Rate by 12.5 percent, continuing a year-over-year downward trend since 2012.

We donated approximately one percent of total net profit to charitable causes and disaster relief and established a new corporate donations pillar to support Indigenous organizations and initiatives.

Governance

We identified five additional ESG priorities that define our business fundamentals.

We aligned our ESG data disclosures with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)'s Marine Transportation Industry standard.

"In 2022 and beyond, we look forward to exploring new opportunities to grow our business, and where our ESG priorities will continue to play center stage" Mr. Martel continued. "As a socially responsible marine shipping company, we recognize our responsibility to protect the people who work on our ships, the communities in which we operate, and the waterways that are the lifeline of our industry."

Now in its ninth year, the CSL Corporate Sustainability Report annually covers CSL's contribution toward its targets of zero harm to people, planet and property and its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Performance results are disclosed in an ESG scorecard against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Marine Transportation Industry Standard.

Visit the CSL website at www.cslships.com to read or download the 2021 CSL Corporate Sustainability Report.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

