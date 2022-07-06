EXUMA Biotech Announces Participation in the In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXUMA Biotech, Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing cell and gene therapies for liquid and solid tumors, announced that Dr. Sid Kerkar, the company's Vice President of Oncology, Research and Development, will participate in the In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit organized by Hanson Wade on July 12-14, 2022 in Boston.

"We are encouraged by the preclinical findings with EXUMA's novel in vivo GCAR technology, which has the potential to overcome many of the barriers surrounding current ex vivo CAR therapies. Our mission is centered on creating highly effective, safe, and durable treatments while reducing manufacturing complexity and costs, and increasing the speed and quality of delivery for the next generation of cell and gene therapies for cancer patients," said Sid Kerkar, M.D., VP Oncology, R&D.

EXUMA Biotech-Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

Participation: Pre-Conference Workshop

Title: Moving from Ex Vivo to In Vivo CAR T Engineering to Improve Clinical Performance & Accessibility

Details: In vivo CAR T has the potential to overcome challenges including production time, cost, and manufacturing delays, which could make this therapy more broadly available to patients.

This workshop will offer a deep-dive view into everything you need to know about CAR T and how to make the switch to the in vivo approach.

EXUMA Biotech Speaker: Dr. Sid Kerkar, EXUMA Biotech VP Oncology, R&D

Time: 10:00 AM ET

EXUMA Biotech-Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

Participation: Fireside Chat

Title: Industry Leader's Fireside Chat: In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells as the Future of Cell & Gene Therapy

Details: This panel will explore what has inspired the move from ex vivo to in vivo therapies and will outline the advantages that in vivo cell and gene therapies offer.

Speakers will discuss next steps to streamline pre-clinical development to fast-track in vivo therapies to the clinic.

EXUMA Biotech Speaker: Dr. Sid Kerkar, EXUMA Biotech VP Oncology, R&D

Time: 9:30 AM ET

EXUMA Biotech- Thursday, July 14th, 2022

Participation: Roundtable Session

Title: Optimizing the In Vivo Approach: Considerations for Safety & Tolerability

Details: Dr. Kerkar will offer details on improving the safety and tolerability of in vivo therapies.

He'll explore off target effects and will address issues of immunogenicity, integration, insertional mutagenesis, oncogenicity and pre-clinical models for toxicology.

EXUMA Biotech Speaker: Dr. Sid Kerkar, EXUMA Biotech VP Oncology, R&D

Time: 1:30 PM ET

About EXUMA Biotech

EXUMA Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel cell and gene therapies for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company is leveraging a global R&D footprint to advance product candidates designed to have reduced cost and complexity with safety, efficacy and scalability differentiated from existing cell therapies. EXUMA Biotech is headquartered in West Palm Beach. For more information visit exumabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information: www.in-vivo-engineering.com

