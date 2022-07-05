Yingli Won the High Achiever Award of RETC PMIR 2022

BAODING, China, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the "2022 PV Module Index Report " was released by Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC). Yingli won the "High Achiever" award for the year again with its excellent performance in three dimensions of quality indicators, performance indicators and reliability indicators, becoming one of the top six performers of the year.

As a leading provider of photovoltaic and renewable energy engineering services and certification testing, RETC publishes the "PV Module Index Report" every year, which summarizes the results of bankability and beyond- certification tests conducted at RETC's accredited PV Module Index Report laboratories over 12 months, spanning Q2 2021 through Q1 2022. Based on the results of the rigorous testing of IEC certification standards, it provides performance data for long-term application of PV modules, and provides decision-making basis for investors and customers. The indicators include 11 categories such as module efficiency, LID resistance, and dump heat test, etc. In addition to being recognized in all three dimensions, Yingli has also won 7 individual outstanding performance awards, and has been listed in the Top list for two consecutive years.

Yingli always attaches great importance to the control of product quality, and has invested in new highly automated production and quality management equipment in Baoding, Tianjin, Hengshui and other places to achieve whole-process and whole-system quality control, and built customer centers to provide technical support and consulting services in Europe, Latam and Australia.

