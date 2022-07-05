TruckPro, LLC Introduces Its All-New E-commerce Platform

Customers can shop nationwide inventory of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts online

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the nation's largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has launched its new e-commerce site. TruckPro's customers now have access to a host of new capabilities on the e-commerce platform, including access to TruckPro's entire catalog of over 400,000 truck and trailer parts (and growing), online interaction whenever and wherever they choose, flexible delivery options (in-store pickup, local delivery, direct shipping), and an immediate view of detailed account-specific information.

Shop online at TruckPro.com

"Our e-commerce initiative is focused on enhancing customer service and the overall customer experience. We're giving customers flexibility and options, making it easier for them to do business with us as their needs and preferences evolve," said Chuck Broadus, TruckPro's Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers can interact with us the way they want – whether in-person at a store, by phone, or via our e-commerce platform. As a leader in our industry, we are firmly committed to e-commerce as a key pillar of our company's growth strategy."

TruckPro's platform was designed based on what customers said they wanted – very intuitive site functionality, layout, and navigation. The site is fully mobile optimized, so beyond a PC, customers can use a tablet or smartphone and easily interact on the site. Customers can quickly search TruckPro's broad offering of parts by product category, part number, brand, cross-reference, and other specifications, while also checking real-time availability of inventory at their local TruckPro store and more broadly across the entire network of stores and distribution centers. They can determine the delivery method that fits their needs and make purchases on account or via credit card. Customers can also create customizable parts lists for future reference and easy reordering, access detailed order history, view all past invoices, and chat with the TruckPro Expert Care Team to answer questions.

"Leveraging our nationwide footprint and our local store expertise, our e-commerce platform is additive to what we do today," said David Roper, Vice President of U.S. Retail Stores at TruckPro. "Our intent is to provide a flexible, user-friendly platform that enables access to our comprehensive catalog of products anytime, anywhere, and on any device, while offering flexible delivery options."

"As our e-commerce platform grows, so will our ability to adapt to our customers' needs and buying preferences. It also gives us multiple channels of communication with our customers and creates a personalized partnership," said Steve Lockridge, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Operations at TruckPro. "It's an exciting time and we look forward to continually adding and enhancing features and functions, improving the customer experience, and furthering our leading position as a trusted solutions provider with e-commerce."

Learn more about TruckPro's all-new e-commerce solution by visiting TruckPro.com .

About TruckPro, LLC

Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy-duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.

