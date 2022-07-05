Suncrest Holdings, LLC Completes Acquisition of Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. ("Vestin") today announced the completion of its acquisition by Suncrest Holdings, LLC, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.4 million.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc., formerly Vestin Fund I, LLC, invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages and as defined in our management agreement as mortgage assets. In addition, we invest in, acquire, manage, or sell real property and acquire entities involved in the ownership or management of real property, as well as securities. We commenced operations in June 2001. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For additional information regarding Vestin Realty Mortgage I, please visit www.vestinrealtymortgage1.com.

About Suncrest Holdings, LLC

Suncrest Holdings, LLC is a privately held firm recently formed to hold the share ownership in Vestin Realty Mortgage I. Inc. as described above. It has no prior operating history.

Contact

Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1377

damon@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc.