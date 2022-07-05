Novachips awarded NIAP Common Criteria certification on self-encrypting massive 10TB SSD

SEOUL, South Korea, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novachips Co., Ltd., an innovator in flash storage solutions, today announced that its Scalar and Express P-series solid-state drive (SSD) products received a Common Criteria (CC) certification by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), based on US government approved protection profiles for full drive encryption. The certified Express SSDs are the first PCIe/NVMe products to be listed on the NIAP Product Compliant List (PCL), and Scalar SSDs are also the first solid-state drive which is breaking through 10TB capacity in PCL.

The collaborative protection profiles for full drive encryption was developed to provide requirements for Data-at-Rest protection for lost device that may contain confidential data, and these cPPs consist of two components elements, Authorization Acquisition (AA) and Encryption Engine (EE). Novachips' certified products are compliant with both AA and EE elements as the complete full drive encryption solution without any additional component elements.

To achieve CC certification, Novachips had developed all required cryptographic algorithms and security functions based on in-house ASIC controller NVS3800 hardware and firmware without adopting any 3rd party security IP or components. This single controller design architecture allows achieving lower power consumption, helps to increase product reliability, and supports immediate Zeroize service without any delay factor to destroy the key and key materials via specified host commands or external hardware signal input.

Moreover, unlike most other secure solid-state drive products, Novachips Host Key encryption does not depend on a TPM module, TCG, or OPAL to implement security. Instead, Novachips is providing a security command document and a unified simple API which enable the developer or user to target and control the certified SSD modules via various interfaces of SATA, USB, or NVMe. These techniques provide superior and flexible solutions for mission-critical defense projects, as well as for commercial enterprise environments, and have no requirements for installing and testing any new 3rd party software and tools to use a new interface.

"We are pleased to announce our Common Criteria certification on Scalar and Express P-series products," said Daniel Kim Novachips CEO. "These are great achievements in Novachips milestones, in addition to FIPS-140-2 CMVP certification in 2021, and we will keep developing innovative flash storage products for the customers who need best-in-class data storage devices to build more advanced trusted computing system."

"Cybersecurity is becoming a top priority. Each governmental policies and executive orders are urging every government department and defense companies to adopt data encryption to improve cybersecurity," said SJ Yoo, Global Sales Director at Novachips. "Now, by adding Scalar and Express P-series on the NIAP PCL, the customers have a broader range of selection of data storage devices which support larger capacity and higher performance, compared to other previously-certified items."

Novachips is a leading provider of a broad range of Flash storage processors and storage drives with breakthrough capacity and scalability. Novachips reimagined Flash storage from the inside out and offer the SSD (Solid State Drive) industry's most advanced capabilities with high storage capacity for enterprise, industrial, military, and other mission-critical applications. Novachips products are built upon the company's unique hardware and firmware architecture, which significantly outpaces the scalability, performance, and reliability of SSDs that use NAND Flash. Founded in 2009, Novachips has headquarters in Pangyo, S. Korea, and a sales office in the US.

