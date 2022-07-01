Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Accelerates Growth with the Opening of North Myrtle Beach Office

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 30, 2022 Viking Mergers and Acquisitions is proud to announce the opening of a North Myrtle Beach, S.C., office. The new location will be led by Mr. Jimmy Span, serving as Senior Advisor.

Mr. Span has been assisting business owners with the sale of their businesses since 2010 and joined Viking Mergers & Acquisitions in 2022. His current and former clients traverse various industries including technology, manufacturing, transportation, construction, light industrial, professional services, automotive, and specialty retail.

"We are thrilled to have Jimmy join our team and bring his wealth of experience to business owners in the Myrtle Beach/Grand Strand region." said Ben Knight, Managing Partner, Viking Mergers of Charleston, SC.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Span accumulated a broad business background of over 25 years in both the technology and manufacturing sectors. His experience includes working with large publicly traded engineering/technology companies, small privately-owned businesses, as well as several government entities. During his tenure at Michael Baker International, an ENR Top 50 Design Firm, Span served as a General Manager in the geospatial services and software division, overseeing some of the largest projects in the industry.

Mr. Span's experience in the manufacturing sector includes various positions including General Manager of Operations and Dealer Sales, with responsibilities involving streamlining manufacturing workflows through automation as well as dramatically increasing sales volume through aggressive channel development. Beyond his managerial strengths, Mr. Span worked closely with his clients in the areas of Strategic Planning, Change Management, and Workflow Optimization to ensure successful implementations of a variety of business initiatives to increase revenue while reducing operating costs.

Mr. Span earned his MBA from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh. Mr. Span was a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) through the Project Management Institute and a certified Geographic Information Systems Professional (GISP) from the GIS Certification Institute.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

