Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales in June and First Half 2022

Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Electrified vehicles including battery, fuel cell, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent more than one-quarter of total year-to-date sales volume
  • 20 electrified vehicle options between Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, down 17.9 percent on a volume basis and down 21.1 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2021. June 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 39,965, representing 23.5 percent of total monthly sales.

For the first half of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,045,697 vehicles, down 19.1 percent on a volume basis and down 19.6 percent on a DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 266,413, representing 25.5 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted June sales of 147,495 vehicles, down 18.3 percent on a volume basis and down 21.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 914,609 vehicles, down 19.4 percent on a volume basis and down 19.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 22,660 vehicles, down 15.2 percent on a volume basis and down 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 131,088 vehicles, down 16.9 percent on a volume basis and down 17.4 on a DSR basis.

"Despite the ongoing inventory challenges, so far this year, we launched a number of highly anticipated new products, including the Toyota battery electric bZ4X, Tundra and hybrid Tundra, and the Lexus LX, while continuing to closely focus on taking care of our customers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Later this year, customers can expect even more electrified, refreshed and limited edition Toyota and Lexus products that fit their lifestyles, all with the safety, quality and fun-to-drive features expected from us."

June and First Half 2022 Highlights

TMNA:

  • First half sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.5 percent of total sales
  • 20 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options
  • TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 125,000 at nearly 230 dealers; an additional 105 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.

Toyota Division:

  • Best ever month Corolla Cross: 4,639
  • Best ever month GR86: 6,116
  • Best ever first half RAV4 Hybrid: 86,673
  • Best ever first half GR86: 6,116

Lexus Division:

  • Best ever month NX PHV: 628
  • Best ever first half RXhL: 6,116

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

June 2022


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     











2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

170,155

207,331

-21.1

-17.9

1,045,697

1,291,879

-19.6

-19.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

147,495

180,623

-21.5

-18.3

914,609

1,134,166

-19.9

-19.4

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

22,660

26,708

-18.4

-15.2

131,088

157,713

-17.4

-16.9

COROLLA

19,716

21,356

-11.2

-7.7

116,832

155,531

-25.4

-24.9

SUPRA

563

787

-31.2

-28.5

2,684

4,548

-41.4

-41.0

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

1,306

27

4,551.0

4,737.0

6,177

1,034

493.5

497.4

MIRAI

253

109

123.2

132.1

1,358

1,597

-15.5

-15.0

AVALON

2,219

1,289

65.5

72.1

8,120

10,328

-21.9

-21.4

PRIUS

1,950

5,828

-67.8

-66.5

20,214

38,763

-48.2

-47.9

CAMRY

23,192

31,905

-30.1

-27.3

135,925

177,671

-24.0

-23.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

49,199

61,310

-22.8

-19.8

291,310

389,673

-25.7

-25.2

IS

2,010

2,177

-11.2

-7.7

10,911

13,393

-19.1

-18.5

RC

319

311

-1.4

2.6

1150

1,702

-32.9

-32.4

ES

3,710

4,353

-18.0

-14.8

21,878

22,792

-4.6

-4.0

GS

1

1

-4

0

2

70

-97.2

-97.1

LS

274

338

-22.1

-18.9

1248

2,251

-44.9

-44.6

LC

103

280

-64.6

-63.2

833

1,575

-47.5

-47.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

6,417

7,461

-17.3

-14.0

36,022

41,784

-14.4

-13.8

TOTAL TMNA CAR

55,616

68,771

-22.2

-19.1

327,332

431,457

-24.6

-24.1

C-HR

1,144

2,796

-60.7

-59.1

9,080

24,443

-63.1

-62.9

BZ4X

33

0

0

0

232

0

0

0

RAV4

33,200

36,027

-11.4

-7.8

200,885

221,195

-9.8

-9.2

COROLLA CROSS

4,646

0

0

0

22,315

0

0

0

VENZA

2,546

4,781

-48.8

-46.7

18,666

35,834

-48.3

-47.9

HIGHLANDER

15,970

24,036

-36.1

-33.6

117,403

144,380

-19.2

-18.7

4RUNNER

7,496

9,327

-22.7

-19.6

66,829

69,949

-5.1

-4.5

SEQUOIA

19

736

-97.5

-97.4

477

4,338

-89.1

-89.0

LAND CRUISER

0

240

-100.0

-100.0

39

3,550

-98.9

-98.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

65,054

77,944

-19.7

-16.5

435,926

503,690

-14.0

-13.5

SIENNA

4,805

8,834

-47.7

-45.6

34,409

57,642

-40.7

-40.3

TACOMA

21,339

24,911

-17.6

-14.3

108,648

139,296

-22.5

-22.0

TUNDRA

7,098

7,624

-10.5

-6.9

44,316

43,865

0.4

1.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

28,437

32,535

-16.0

-12.6

152,964

183,161

-17.0

-16.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

98,296

119,313

-20.8

-17.6

623,299

744,493

-16.8

-16.3

UX

543

1,552

-66.4

-65.0

5,929

9,524

-38.2

-37.7

NX

3,737

5,747

-37.5

-35.0

19,615

32,066

-39.2

-38.8

RX

8,872

9,604

-11.2

-7.6

53,769

56,644

-5.7

-5.1

GX

2,633

2,150

17.8

22.5

13,956

15,406

-10.0

-9.4

LX

458

194

127.0

136.1

1,797

2,289

-22.0

-21.5

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

16,243

19,247

-18.9

-15.6

95,066

115,929

-18.5

-18.0

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

114,539

138,560

-20.5

-17.3

718,365

860,422

-17.1

-16.5

Selling Days

26

25



152

151



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

June 2022


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  


2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

1,285

2,741

-54.9

-53.1

14,861

19,901

-25.8

-25.3

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

665

3,087

-79.3

-78.5

5,353

18,862

-71.8

-71.6

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,950

2,545

-26.3

-23.4

18,065

16,675

7.6

8.3

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

3,650

4,227

-17.0

-13.7

20,468

22,107

-8.0

-7.4

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

518

657

-24.2

-21.2

2,460

4,702

-48.0

-47.7

TOYOTA MIRAI

253

109

123.2

132.1

1,358

1,597

-15.5

-15.0

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

4,805

8,674

-46.7

-44.6

34,391

56,804

-39.9

-39.5

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,915

4,877

-42.5

-40.2

27,809

34,528

-20.0

-19.5

TOYOTA BZ4X

33

0

0

0

232

0

0

0

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

13,913

7,054

89.6

97.2

86,803

52,446

64.4

65.5

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

2,544

2,975

-17.8

-14.5

10,153

9,667

4.3

5

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

2,546

4,781

-48.8

-46.7

18,666

35,834

-48.3

-47.9

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

787

0

0

0

1,183

0

0

0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,177

1,207

-6.2

-2.5

6,802

5,679

19

19.8

LEXUS UX HYBRID

202

952

-79.6

-78.8

3,297

6,501

-49.6

-49.3

LEXUS NX HYBRID

739

1,100

-35.4

-32.8

4,905

6,103

-20.2

-19.6

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

634

0

0

0

1,716

0

0

0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,376

1,072

23.4

28.4

8,094

8,368

-3.9

-3.3

LEXUS LS HYBRID

3

13

-77.8

-76.9

17

29

-41.8

-41.4

LEXUS LC HYBRID

3

3

-3.8

0

11

7

56.1

57.1

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

39,965

46,074

-16.6

-13.3

266,413

299,811

-11.7

-11.1

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

35,831

41,727

-17.4

-14.1

241,571

273,123

-12.1

-11.6

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

4,134

4,347

-8.6

-4.9

24,842

26,688

-7.5

-6.9

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

23.5 %




25.5 %




Selling Days

26

25



152

151



