Unified Group-IB. Meet Unified Risk Platform

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, one of the global leaders in cybersecurity headquartered in Singapore, has today unveiled the Unified Risk Platform, an ecosystem of solutions that understands each organization's threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real time. Every product and service in Group-IB's now consolidated security suite is enriched with information from a Single Data Lake, which contains 60 types of sources of adversary intelligence. The Unified Risk Platform automatically configures your defenses with the precise insights needed to provide the best possible defense against targeted attacks on the infrastructure and endpoints, breaches, fraud, brand and IP abuse.

At the heart of the Unified Risk Platform is a Single Data Lake which has the most complete and detailed insight into threat actors. Group-IB has collected the industry's broadest range of adversary intelligence, with 60 types of sources across 15 categories. The data is gathered by and exclusive to Group-IB, providing customers with unprecedented visibility of threat actors' operations. The raw data is enriched with context, converted into actionable intelligence, and added to Group-IB's Single Data Lake. The patented technology is continuously refined by state-of-the-art research, science, and modeling conducted by Group-IB's dedicated analyst teams spanning 11 cybersecurity disciplines.

The modular architecture of the Unified Risk Platform allows additional capabilities to be easily activated, providing increased protection from cybercrime without friction. A range of out-of-the-box integrations and flexible APIs enable the Unified Risk Platform to easily enhance any existing security ecosystem. When organizations need specialist support, Group-IB's comprehensive suite of services is available for any purpose, from one-off red teaming exercises or incident response to in-life managed detection and response.

In addition to the services, every Group-IB product is powered by the platform to provide complete coverage of the Cyber Response Chain:

