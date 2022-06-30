InventHelp Presents Roadway Illuminating System (OCM-1525)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like how it was difficult to see the road when travelling in various conditions," said the inventor from Santa Ana, Calif. "I wanted to create a device that would allow roadways to have an abundance of light through the collection of different types of energy and converting it into light."

He invented the patent-pending SOLAR POWER AND HEAT GROUND REFLECTOR to help enhance roadway visibility and safety for motorists who might otherwise overlook traditional reflectors. This could help prevent indecisiveness and unintended over-steering accidents and vehicular damage. This roadway device may reduce stress and anxiety that are often associated with driving on unlit roadways. Additionally, this would help provide peace of mind for drivers and allow then to get to their destination safely.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

