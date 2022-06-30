Cryptostone (CPS) Holders Can Start Trading on XT.com Soon

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com, a fast-growing crypto exchange based in Dubai, is delighted to welcome the Cryptostone (CPS) token to its comprehensive trading platform. Furthermore, CPS will be listed with CPS/USDT and CPS/BTC trading pairs under the Main Zone (Web 3.0).

CPS holders can start depositing their tokens on XT.com on June 29, 2022, at 11:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, trading will open on June 30, 2022, at 11:00 (UTC) and withdrawal will then be available on July 3, 2022, at 11:00 (UTC).

Built on the Binance Smart Chain network, CPS is the fundamental currency of the Cryptostone ecosystem. The token will be used as the medium of exchange between users in a decentralized manner. That being said, CPS aims to provide a highly secure and convenient means of settlement for users within and outside the ecosystem.

To explain briefly, Cryptostone is a disruptive, fully anonymous, and KYC-free blockchain financial ecosystem. It offers a variety of services such as a Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway, a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, an ICO Launchpad, a Public Blockchain Network, a Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, a Decentralized Worldwide Stock Market, and more.

Following this new listing, Mo Mukarram, the Head of Marketing at XT.com, stated, "We are delighted to announce the listing of Cryptostone (CPS) token on XT.com. More and more tokens are in the pipeline to be listed on our platform. Our data driven methodology amplifies the science behind trading on XT.com. We urge everyone to take full advantage of this listing and start trading CPS token with XT."

Overall, the XT.com team continues to remind enthusiasts to avoid missing out on this new chance to build their trading portfolio. With a new token on the exchange, the opportunities to grow are endless.

About Cryptostone (CPS)

CPS is a BEP-20 token that serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Cryptostone ecosystem. Aside from acting as the main method of exchange, it also offers economic incentives to users who contribute and participate in the ecosystem on the CPS platform.

About XT.com

Established in 2018, XT.com is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, headquartered in Dubai. It has multiple operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul. With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

