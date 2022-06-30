Binance Taps Khaby Lame, of TikTok fame, as Brand Ambassador

PARIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance has partnered with Khaby Lame, the Italian Senegalese creator who grew to fame through his viral TikTok videos, to join as a global brand ambassador. As the blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption.

Khaby became a sensation for his spin on "life hack" videos, navigating overly complicated scenarios without saying a word while doing the famous "Khaby move." He'll use his signature style to tackle some of the misperceptions around Web3 in this multi-year partnership. Lame will also partner on exclusive NFT collections with Binance, further enhancing the experience for his fans.

"I consider my followers as my family, and I am always looking for new challenges and interesting content to share with them," said Khaby Lame, "I've been curious about Web3 for some time, and jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone!"

"Khaby has become a cultural icon and one of the most entertaining creators globally. We love his charm and sense of humor, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption," said James Rothwell, Binance Global Vice President of Marketing. "With so much nuance around Web3 and misinformation in the world, it was a perfect match to have Khaby on board to help debunk some of the myths around this space."

Lame is currently the most-followed creator on TikTok, with more than 142 million followers on the platform, and 78 million followers on Instagram. Follow the journey with Binance and Khaby at www.instagram.com/khaby00 and twitter.com/binance .

