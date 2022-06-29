XXL Partners with Fanpage to Drop Debut NFT

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XXL Freshman Class has become one of the most iconic franchises in rap music, where every year the rap industry looks to see which 10 rappers will be inducted into the current year's Freshman Class. This year marks the 15-year anniversary of the franchise and to celebrate the fans who have driven its success, XXL has partnered with Fanpage, proprietor of the polygon based NFT platform, to debut its first ever NFT.

The XXL Freshman Class 15-Year Anniversary NFT was created to showcase the collective success of the 159 artists who have been inducted over the last 15 years and who have helped shape the genre of rap. The NFT is being minted on the climate sustainable Polygon blockchain, which is 99% more carbon efficient than Ethereum. The NFT will unlock various forms of utility for its holders and will be made available for free to XXL fans for a limited time.

"We love XXL's approach in entering the NFT space" said Billy Rodgers, Fanpage CEO. "They're taking a first step by using an NFT to do nothing more than to provide value to their fans. In addition to a beautiful piece of Digital Memorabilia, their first ever NFT will grant early and sometimes exclusive access to future drops, automatic entry into contests, unlock discounts on merchandise and additional free NFTs to be released throughout the year."

To learn more and claim your free NFT, visit xxl.fanpage.com

About Fanpage:

Fanpage is an NFT platform for Music Artists, Athletes, Brands, and Influencers, with a mission to bring NFTs to the masses. The company works hand-in-hand with Creators from design and creation to pricing, inventory, and roll-out strategy. Fanpage then provides its Creators with the tools to sell their NFTs directly to their fans using a simple credit card transaction, while also catering to NFT enthusiasts by allowing Fanpage NFTs to be transferred and resold on third-party marketplaces. To learn more, contact Fanpage at info@fanpage.com or visit fanpage.com.

About XXL:

XXL is recognized as the premiere brand in rap music journalism, the best-selling music magazine on the newsstand and one of the biggest hip-hop music websites in the world. For information on XXL Magazine, visit http://www.xxlmag.com . Press Inquiries please contact xxl@xxlmag.com

XXL Freshman Class Debut NFT (PRNewswire)

